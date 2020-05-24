The following are my favorite gymnasiums in the Crossroads.
1. Goliad Events Center
The Goliad Events Center is a top tier arena that has great facilities for athletes.
Along with the gymnasium, it also includes a 3000 square foot weight room and 2000 square foot training area.
The arena sits 1,500 people and there is a track on the top level above the gymnasium.
2. Woodsboro Eagle Dome
The Woodsboro Eagle Dome hosts a lot of playoff games and for good reason. The location is central between Victoria and Corpus Christi and the playing surface itself is in great shape.
It has great facilities and concessions. It also doubles as a hurricane shelter for the city of Woodsboro.
The dome was built in 2011 and was the first of its kind to double as a hurricane shelter.
3. Cuero gymnasium
The Cuero gym underwent a complete renovation in 2017 and the results have been a beautiful addition to the high school.
The gym is a great place for people to watch games and is a place that players enjoy playing in as well.
The Gobblers have enjoyed success in their basketball and volleyball programs.
4. Victoria East and West gyms
The Victoria East and West gyms are nearly identical, just like their campuses.
The gyms have good playing surfaces and provide a good close up experience for the spectators.
The Victoria West volleyball team and the East basketball team have had much success since both gyms opened in 2010. West volleyball has made the playoffs each season and the East girls have also made the playoffs each season in basketball.
The Lady Titans made a run to the state tournament in 2014.
5. Dome gymnasiums
Like Woodsboro’s gym, Edna, St. Joseph and Bloomington are similar. All three gyms serve as a hurricane shelter.
All three gyms are great places to watch a basketball or volleyball game. They have good amenities and serve as a great place for the athletes.
The Edna girls basketball team has one state title and two state finals appearances in program history.
The St. Joseph girls’ volleyball team won the TAPPS state volleyball tournament in 2018.
