The 2021 Lie-Der Cup was played Sunday at The Club at Colony Creek. Here are the winners:
Phillip Blevins
Riley Nabors
Travis Dollins
Bill Byers
Willie Matak
Cliton Hicks
Paul Nardini
Gary Winter
Nancy Salinas
Gerri Winter
Carol Wiese
Tom Key
Bear Beckham
Bob Whatley
David Hassinger
Justin Sappington
Al Bump
Orlando Salinas
Suzanne Matak
Jim Owens
Sal Perez
John Martin
Mike Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.