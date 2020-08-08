Golf logo 3

Following are results from the Club at Colony Creek.

The Club at Colony Creek

Hotter Than Hell Par 3

Final Results

Men’s Division (Gross & Net)

1st Gross: Wade Morehead 53

2nd Gross: John Lingle 56

3rd Gross :Donald Salais 59

1st Net: Travis Dollins 55

2nd Net: Ryan Barnette 56

3rd Net: Ronnie Wiese 59

Men’s Senior Division (Gross & Net)

1st Gross: Bill Byers 55

2nd Gross: Jeff Jones 57

1st Net: Tom Key 57

2nd Net: Mike Beckham 5

