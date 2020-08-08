Following are results from the Club at Colony Creek.
The Club at Colony Creek
Hotter Than Hell Par 3
Final Results
Men’s Division (Gross & Net)
1st Gross: Wade Morehead 53
2nd Gross: John Lingle 56
3rd Gross :Donald Salais 59
1st Net: Travis Dollins 55
2nd Net: Ryan Barnette 56
3rd Net: Ronnie Wiese 59
Men’s Senior Division (Gross & Net)
1st Gross: Bill Byers 55
2nd Gross: Jeff Jones 57
1st Net: Tom Key 57
2nd Net: Mike Beckham 5
