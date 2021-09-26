The following are The Club at Colony Creek's Member Guest results from Sunday.
1st Flight
1st Gross) Kerry Culberson & Josh Dubose, -13
2nd Gross) Wheeler Cain & Dan Davis, -11
1st Net) Jared Cain & Clint Cain, -18
2nd Net) Charles Dixon & Charles Dixon, -17
2nd Flight
1st Gross) Aaron Floyd& Jermy Chase, -3
2nd Gross) Garnder Brown & Kustin Enzor, Even
1st Net) Steve VanRy & Kevin VanRy, -16
2nd Net) Robert Serna & Robert Serna, -12
Par 3 Contest Charles Dixon
Chipping Contest Robert Serna
Putting Contest Claud Jacobs
