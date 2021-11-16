The Colony Creek Ladies Golf Association (CCLGA) presented donations to Victoria East, Victoria West and St. Joseph’s High School’s female golf programs on Thursday to be used for the upcoming school year.
Each of the schools sent golf team players and their coaches to accept the donations from the CCLGA at their monthly meeting.
The CCLGA uses residual funds from their annual “Flamingo Tournament” to sponsor local female high school and college golf programs and other local charitable organizations.
“We have supported these programs in the past, but this was the first time we invited them in person to receive the donation,” said CCLGA president Debbie Horton. “It was wonderful to visit with them and experience their sincere appreciation. It is evident that our contribution makes a difference for them.”
“Golf is a sport that teaches integrity, patience and etiquette,” said CCLGA tournament director Toni Pizalate. “We are pleased to foster these values in young women and help encourage them to enjoy a game that they can play late into life.”
Part of the mission of the CCLGA is to promote, foster, develop, and conduct activities to promote interest in golf among women, to develop knowledge and appreciation of the rules and etiquette of golf, and to support local 501©(3) organizations in Victoria County, Texas.
For more information, contact the Debbie Horton, CCLGA President at (361) 550-9596.
