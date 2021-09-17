The Club at Colony Creek played the YMCA Tournament on Friday, here are the net results.
1) Oscar Ramirez, Aurelio Jarmillo, Elio Jarmillo, Adrain Canas, 52.16
2) Ben Lake, Caleb Patterson, Cameron Gomez, Michael Cupp, 55.24
3) Patrick Pickett, John Werckle, Singh Madden, Alok Agarwal, 56.53
4) Thomas Hamman, John Hesse, Clark Pentel, Kenneth French Jr., 56.93
5) Jon New, David Perrty, Devin New, Mark Mullen, 57.28
6) Carol Wiese, Ronnie Wiese, Michael McWilliams, Larry Kocian, 57.98
7) Zach Reynolds, Amilcar Montanez, Zach Lee, Turner Gryseels, 58.50
8) Phillip Steffy, John Algeria, Eddie Salinas, Joseph Jones, 59.83
9) Justin Pachta, Brian Billingsley, Jon Scantland, Josh Hanchett, 66.81
