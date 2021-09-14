Here are the results from the club championship 2021 at the Club at Colony Creek on Monday.
Men’s championship Flight
1) Cameron Gomez, 143
2) Darren Bahnsen, 150
3) Michael McWilliams, 151
Men’s 1st Flight
1 gross) Sal Perez, 160
1 net) Sal Chavez, 145
2 net) Ronnie Wiese, 153
Men’s senior flight
1 gross) Bobby Jack Wright, 150
1 net) Claud Jacobs, 131
Ladies championship flight
1 gross) Lyndie Putnam, 158
1 net) Geraldine Knowlan, 146
Ladies 1st Flight
1 gross) Linda Key, 188
1 net) Suzanne Matak, 148
