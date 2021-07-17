The Club at Colony Creek played the Member Member format Saturday, here are the gross results.
Ladies Flight
1. Nancy Salinas-Tina Owens, 80
2. Geraldine Knowlan-Liz Moloney, 81
T3. Allison Hassinger-Toni Pizalate, 86
T3. Linda Key-Suzanne Matak, 86
5. Isabel Pena-Julissa Zamora, 99
Flight 1
1. Jake Truss-Ryan Barnett, 63
2. Jonathan Andel-Kody Taylor, 64
3. John Lingle-Troy McIntosh, 65
T4. Bob Whatley-Wesley Hendrix, 66
T4. Bobby Jack Wright-Riley Nabors, 66
6. Darren Bahnsen-Willie Matak, 68
T7. Brian Key-Tom Key, 69
T7. Jerome Rozsypal-Max Harrah, 69
9. Jesse Martinez-Sal Perez, 71
10. Carol Wiese-Ronnie Wiese, 73
11. Carl Koch-Dan Davis, 75
Flight 2
1. Garrett Moody-Hunter Redding, 71
T2. Becky Brown-Gardner Brown, 74
T2. Chris Diaz-Johnny Hernandez, 74
4. Juan Pena-Sal Chavez, 75
5. Gary Winter-Gerri Winter, 76
T6. Braydon Seals-Kenny Seals, 78
T6. Gerald Dickey-Kaye Dickey, 78
8. Edward Rodriguez-Rick Hotman, 79
T9. Al Bump-Davis Hassinger, 80
T9. Brandon Willford-Paul Nardini, 80
11. Jim Owens-Orlando Salinas, 84
12. Brandon Hicks-Robert Dubard, 88
