The Club at Colony Creek played the Member Member format Sunday, here are the gross results.
Ladies Flight
1. Nancy Salinas-Tina Owens, 160
2. Geraldine Knowlan-Liz Moloney, 162
3. Allison Hassinger-Toni Pizalate, 171
4. Linda Key-Suzanne Matak, 179
5. Isabel Pena-Julissa Zamora, 208
Flight 1
1. Jake Truss-Ryan Barnette, 127
2. John Lingle-Troy McIntosh, 132
T3. Bobby Jack Wright-Riley Nabors, 133
T3. Bob Whatley-Wesley Hendrix, 133
T5. Jonathan Andel-Kody Taylor, 134
T5. Darren Bahnsen-Willie Matak, 134
7. Jerome Rozsypal-Max Harrah, 138
8. Brian Key-Tom Key, 140
9. Jesse Martinez-Sal Perez, 143
10. Carol Wiese-Ronnie Wiese, 144
11. Carl Koch-Dan Davis, 150
Flight 2
1. Garrett Moody-Hunter Redding, 146
T2. Becky Brown-Gardner Brown, 150
T2. Chris Diaz-Johnny Hernandez, 150
4. Gary Winter-Gerri Winter, 152
5. Juan Pena-Sal Chavez, 154
6. Brandon Willford-Paul Nardini, 156
7. Gerald Dickey-Kaye Dickey, 159
8. Al Bump-David Hassinger, 160
9. Braydon Seals-Kenny Seals, 162
10. Edward Rodriguez-Rick Hotman, 163
11. Jim Owens-Orlando Salinas, 168
12. Brandon Hicks-Robert Dubard, 182
