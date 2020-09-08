Following are the results to the Labor Day Sweepstakes at the Club at Colony Creek. The tournament was played in a two man low ball format.
2 Man Low Ball Gross
Tied 1. Jeff Jones & Paul Nardini; Jeff Jones & Jim Jones, 64
3. Bill Byers & Jeff Jones 65
Tied 4. John Lingle & Troy McIntosh; Donald Salais & John Lingle; Donald Salais & Troy McIntosh, 66
2 Man Low Ball Net
1. Aaron Floyd & Jeremy Chase 60
Tied 2. John Lingle & Lane Putnam; Jeff Jones & Paul Nardini; Jeff Jones & Jim Jones, 62
Tied 5. Lydnie Putnam & Lane Putnam; Donald Salais & John Lingle, 63
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.