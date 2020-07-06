Golf logo 3

The Club at Colony Creek

Independence Day

Weekend Sweepstakes

July 3

Skins Game-Gross

Paul Nardini Birdie on #2

Geraldine Knowlan Birdie on #9

Jeff Jones Birdie on #10

Bill Byers Birdie on #11

Pat Kostells Birdie on #17

Troy McIntosh Eagle on #18

Skins Game-Net

Gerri Winter Eagle on #3

Liz Moloney Eagle on #5

Reese Justice Eagle on #7

Bill Byers Birdie on #11

Reese Justice Double Eagle on #12

Closest to the Hole

Bill Byers Hole #2

Chris Janecek (Jonas Roth) Hole #5

Bill Byers Hole #11

Jon Andel Hole #14

Jeff Jones Hole #16

July 4

2-Person Low Ball “Gross”

1. Michael McWilliams 66

Troy McIntosh

2. Jeff Jones 67

Jim Jones

T3. Donald Salais 69

Troy McIntosh

T3. Bill Byers 69

Jim Jones

2-Person Low Ball “Net”

T1. Bob Whatley 63

Luke LaBeff

T1. Allison Hassinger 63

Toni Pizalate

3. Jeff Jones 64

Jim Jones

4. Brandon Willford 65

Paul Nardini

July 5 

Flag Tournament

1. Allison Hassinger - Chipping on hole #3

