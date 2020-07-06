The Club at Colony Creek
Independence Day
Weekend Sweepstakes
July 3
Skins Game-Gross
Paul Nardini Birdie on #2
Geraldine Knowlan Birdie on #9
Jeff Jones Birdie on #10
Bill Byers Birdie on #11
Pat Kostells Birdie on #17
Troy McIntosh Eagle on #18
Skins Game-Net
Gerri Winter Eagle on #3
Liz Moloney Eagle on #5
Reese Justice Eagle on #7
Bill Byers Birdie on #11
Reese Justice Double Eagle on #12
Closest to the Hole
Bill Byers Hole #2
Chris Janecek (Jonas Roth) Hole #5
Bill Byers Hole #11
Jon Andel Hole #14
Jeff Jones Hole #16
July 4
2-Person Low Ball “Gross”
1. Michael McWilliams 66
Troy McIntosh
2. Jeff Jones 67
Jim Jones
T3. Donald Salais 69
Troy McIntosh
T3. Bill Byers 69
Jim Jones
2-Person Low Ball “Net”
T1. Bob Whatley 63
Luke LaBeff
T1. Allison Hassinger 63
Toni Pizalate
3. Jeff Jones 64
Jim Jones
4. Brandon Willford 65
Paul Nardini
July 5
Flag Tournament
1. Allison Hassinger - Chipping on hole #3
