Following are my favorite football stadiums in the Victoria Advocate’s coverage area.
1. Cuero’s Gobbler Stadium
Gobbler Stadium is a great place to watch a football game.
The stadium, which was renovated in 2013 features some of the best amenities in the area. It has great bleachers, good turf and a well kept track.
For reporters it has a great press box and they treat everyone well.
Overall Gobbler Stadium is a great facility for fans, players and press alike.
2. Beeville’s Veteran’s Memorial Stadium
Opened in 1975, Veteran’s Memorial Stadium has been maintained well with renovations.
The turf was installed in 2014 and it has good seating and a track. It has a large video board and one of the nicest press boxes in the area.
3. Bay City’s Memorial Stadium
Bay City’s stadium hasn’t opened yet but it is shaping up to be one of the best in the area.
With a great playing surface, ample seating, a new and improved press box and new restrooms it will be a great place for people to enjoy a football game.
4. El Campo’s Ricebird Stadium
Coming one spot behind their longtime rival is El Campo.
Ricebird stadium has great bleachers for fans, good concessions and restrooms, and a great playing surface.
It also has a large video board, a track and is also used for El Campo’s soccer matches as well.
Seating capacity for the stadium is 8000 people, but for big games it can hold up to 11 to 12 thousand people with standing room only.
5. Industrial’s Cobra Field
Cobra Field underwent a complete renovation going into last year and the results have been outstanding for the complex.
It has a great playing surface for athletes, good seating, a good pressbox and an upgraded concessions stand.
The track was also renovated as well as the field house and the weight room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.