Following are my favorite football stadiums in the Victoria Advocate’s coverage area.

1. Cuero’s Gobbler Stadium

Gobbler Stadium is a great place to watch a football game.

The stadium, which was renovated in 2013 features some of the best amenities in the area. It has great bleachers, good turf and a well kept track.

For reporters it has a great press box and they treat everyone well.

Overall Gobbler Stadium is a great facility for fans, players and press alike.

2. Beeville’s Veteran’s Memorial Stadium

Opened in 1975, Veteran’s Memorial Stadium has been maintained well with renovations.

The turf was installed in 2014 and it has good seating and a track. It has a large video board and one of the nicest press boxes in the area.

3. Bay City’s Memorial Stadium

Bay City’s stadium hasn’t opened yet but it is shaping up to be one of the best in the area.

With a great playing surface, ample seating, a new and improved press box and new restrooms it will be a great place for people to enjoy a football game.

4. El Campo’s Ricebird Stadium

Coming one spot behind their longtime rival is El Campo.

Ricebird stadium has great bleachers for fans, good concessions and restrooms, and a great playing surface.

It also has a large video board, a track and is also used for El Campo’s soccer matches as well.

Seating capacity for the stadium is 8000 people, but for big games it can hold up to 11 to 12 thousand people with standing room only.

5. Industrial’s Cobra Field

Cobra Field underwent a complete renovation going into last year and the results have been outstanding for the complex.

It has a great playing surface for athletes, good seating, a good pressbox and an upgraded concessions stand.

The track was also renovated as well as the field house and the weight room.

Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at 361-580-6576 or at ttyre@vicad.com or @tylertyre.

Sports Reporter

As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism. I love to use the medium of sports to tell peoples stories.

