The Victoria Generals return to the field this week with high expectations after reaching the Texas Collegiate League championship in each of the last two seasons.

“Two years in a row we’ve been in the championship game, but that game doesn’t define our season. It just defines that game,” Generals head coach Michael Oros said. “That’s part of the history and tradition, everything that’s happened before you and we just need to continue those traditions.”

The players who will be looking to carry out those traditions will be almost entirely different from the ones who took the field for the Generals last season. For the season opener on Wednesday the Generals will be fielding just one player, JJ Slack, who will be the starting pitcher.

“We’ve asked him to be the leader right now,” Oros said. “We want him to lead right now and show these guys what it’s all about and then who knows who might take over and be that guy who leads us the rest of the way.”

Slack, along with all of his teammates are still in the feeling out process of this season. All of these players just finished up their college season and did not report to Victoria until Sunday and will be playing their first game on Wednesday. While the coaches do have a feel for what these players can do because they recruited them, they will be learning how to put all of the pieces together in the early stages of the season.

“Hopefully we have an idea of what guys can bring athletically, but just because a guy hits three on Wednesday doesn’t mean he might not hit seven in a week,” Oros said. “But I think these guys are hungry to get out there and get going.”

Typically to start the season, the Generals are waiting for reinforcements as players whose teams are in the NCAA Tournament are unable to join the team right away. That is once again the case this season as several players are still finishing up their college season.

Even with that being the case Oros believes the Generals are close to full strength right now and is excited to get a look at the pitching staff which right now features a lot of bullpen arms who typically only pitch an inning or two at a time. The Generals will be looking to stretch out those arms for longer appearances over the next couple of weeks.

“We’re normally struggling with pitching to start the year, but right now we have a lot of guys here and we feel like we’re close to full strength,” Oros said.

The Generals will play their first three games on the road before their home opener on June 4. Early in the season Oros is excited to take this group on an extended road trip so the camaraderie can build.

“Right now we’re at that shy stage, nobody wants to say too much, so we’re trying to feel each other out,” Oros said. “But the good thing about opening on the road is we’re going to be on that bus together. We’re going to be in a hotel together, and I hope that by the time we play our home opener you’re going to see a loose group.”

The Generals will open their season Wednesday against the Baton Rouge Rougarou in their first of three games on the road before returning home to play the Rougarou June 4 at Riverside Stadium in their home opener.