1. 2018: East 31, West 28.
Victoria East topped Victoria West in a close game that came down to the wire.
Jacob Leigh sealed the game with his second interception with just 52 seconds left in the game, stopping a Warriors drive that seemed destined for the end zone. Brandon Tumlinson rushed for 190 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries to lead East to the victory. Tyvon Hardrick led West with 225 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries.
The difference in the game was turnovers. East forced West into three interceptions and also recovered two fumbles to record five takeaways while the Warriors only recorded one interception and one fumble recovery.
West had a 21-3 lead at halftime before the Titans scored 28 points in the second half to come from behind for the win.
2. 2016: East 36, West 33
East trailed in the last minute of the game before Bailey Zappe led the Titans on a touchdown drive that capped off with a 43-yard pass to Malik Stovall with 22 seconds left.
Zappe finished the game with 216 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also tagged on 63 yards rushing as well. Brandon Tumlinson had 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Chayce Grevey led West with 213 yards and two touchdowns. Logan Terry also had two touchdowns.
Both teams forced two turnovers in the hotly contested matchup.
The Warriors trailed a majority of the game but came back late to take it before losing again on the final East drive.
The win propelled East to a 5-2 record while West dropped to 3-5.
3. 2013: West 47, East 43
In the teams third matchup against each other, West came away with its first ever victory over East.
The Warriors trailed by 14 before coming back and winning, sealing the game on a Zevaughn Shelton touchdown with 51 seconds left.
Shelton finished with 124 yards rushing and four touchdowns while Anthony Navarro also had 124 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Warriors. Navarro also added 238 yards and a touchdown through the air. Quaylian Bryant had 114 yards receiving in the game.
Jonathan Ortega had 209 yards passing and 147 yards rushing with six total touchdowns for East to keep the Titans in it. Laken Williams added 129 yards on the ground.
West forced two interceptions from the Titans to help lead to the win.
4. 2010: East 48, West 21
In the first game between the two schools East running back Roderick Warren ran for five touchdowns in the first half, as East put up 25 points in the first two quarters en route to an easy win.
Warren finished the game with 152 yards rushing, Ervin Yates added 117 yards through the air and 46 on the ground. Josh Mcclure had 120 yards receiving.
For West, Kyle Motal had 68 yards passing and 72 yards rushing. Colin Davis had 50 yards receiving.
5. 2017: West 64, East 28
In the largest margin of victory for either school, West beat East by 36 points in 2017.
Tyvon Hardrick finished the game with 190 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead the Warriors to the win. Keon Boyd had 68 yards passing, 34 yards rushing and two total touchdowns and Zitevion Williams added 84 yards on the ground.
For East, Grant Baker had 148 yards passing and a touchdown and Jonathan Buckner had 137 yards rushing.
The Warriors forced the Titans into six turnovers while turning the ball over just one time.
West was propelled by 50 straight points scored in the second and third quarters.
