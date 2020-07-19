The MLB returns this week, just in time for the heat of summer
It will be a shortened 60-game season this year, with new rules and a different approach by teams.
The schedule will be jam packed with exciting games, but here are five that I think stand out.
1. Astros vs Dodgers
In a rematch of the 2017 world series, the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in a pair of two-game series.
The first series will happen early in the season, July 28 and 29.
The noise may have died down on the Astros’ cheating scandal with everything going on the past few months, but the Dodgers will still be out for revenge and it will make for some great games.
It’s also a matchup of two great teams that have a chance to get to the World Series this year, and I can’t wait to see these two teams face off.
2. Nationals vs Yankees
On opening night of the season. the defending-champion Washington Nationals will take on one of this year’s favorites to make it to the World Series in the New York Yankees.
It will be a battle of aces between Max Scherzer and the Yankees’ new No. 1 Gerrit Cole.
The Nationals will be out to prove they can bring last year’s success into a new season. The Yankees will try to meet lofty expectations and bring home their first title since 2009.
3. Cardinals vs White Sox
The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox will play each other on Aug. 13 in a very unique location, right next to the movie site where Field of Dreams was filmed in Dyersville Iowa in a newly-built ballpark.
The game was originally supposed to feature the White Sox and Yankees, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic the Cardinals took the Yankees place.
It will be a great game in a beautiful location. The Cardinals are trying to build off an NLCS appearance last season, while the White Sox will look to make the postseason for the first time since 2008.
4. Rangers vs Astros
An always fun to watch in-state rivalry will be back in September when the Astros take on the Texas Rangers in two series.
The Astros have been mentioned as a contender to make it back to the World Series this season. The Rangers are in the middle of a rebuild.
The Rangers will rely on a a rotation that looks strong this season. The Astros will have to learn how to live without Gerrit Cole, but they still have a strong rotation and lineup.
5. Indians vs Cubs
Just four years ago the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs met in the World Series, but now both seem to be on the down slope. After a subpar 2019 for both teams, this year will be an indication in which direction their franchises are headed.
The Indians and Cubs still provide star power, with players like Kris Bryant, Fransisco Lindor and Javier Baez taking center stage, and it should be an exciting matchup.
