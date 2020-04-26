We had some amazing moments from our area seniors over this school year. With these seniors having their final school year cut short, we have decided to look back at the top 5 moments from seniors in athletics from the 2019-20 school year.
1. Hardrick breaks the Victoria city rushing record.
Tyvon Hardrick had his eyes on the Victoria City rushing record his entire senior season.
In his final game, Hardrick needed 124 yards to break the record which was held by West graduate Gamarquis Girdy. He finished the night with 130 yards in a loss to San Antonio Harlan in the Class 5A, Division I area round of the playoffs.
Hardrick finished his career with 4,786 yards rushing and 54 rushing touchdowns. He is now headed to Tyler Junior College to continue his athletic and academic career.
2. Refugio wins state title on the back of Ochoa.
Austin Ochoa knew he would have to step up for Refuigo to win a state championship.
The Bobcats senior rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 207 yards to lead Refugio past Post in a 28-7 win.
Ochoa, a multi-sport athlete, will be attending UTSA, where he will play baseball.
3. Griffith, Spacek lead Industrial to state championship.
Kylann Griffith and Rachel Spacek were the only seniors on an Industrial team that brought home the school’s first volleyball state championship.
The two had made it to the state tournament as juniors and went a step further as seniors when they defeated Van Alstyne in the Class 3A state championship game.
Griffith finished the match with 19 kills, 11 assists and 15 digs while Pacek had 1 kill, 2 digs and 1 block.
Griffith will attend Houston Baptist to play beach volleyball and Spacek will attend college at A&M where she plans to major in biomedical engineering.
4. West finally gets past area round.
The senior class on Victoria West’s volleyball team had something to prove this season.
After failing to make it past the area round of the playoffs the previous two seasons, the Warriors had a chance to redeem themselves this year against Sharyland Pioneer.
The West seniors didn’t let the moment slip past them and defeated the Lady Diamondbacks to advance to the regional quarterfinals.
Piper Kallman recorded 16 assists, 1 block, 10 digs and 3 kills, Kia Willborn had 11 assists, 8 digs and 1 kill, Toni Ramirez had 3 digs and 5 kills, Madison Samford had 1 block and 3 digs and 4 kills, while Kendal Wilkey had 4 kills.
5. East seniors have memorable season before college
It was supposed to be a memorable run for a group of seniors that had so much success in their high school careers.
Instead, Victoria East had its season cut short after clinching home field in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Kyleigh Spree-Kolos finished her high school career with a 34 goal and 13 assist season and became the Lady Titans’ all-time leading goal scorer with 108 goals over her four-year varsity career.
Chloe Spencer had 22 goals and 16 assists this past season. Also a four year letterman, she finished her high school career with 70 goals and 35 assists.
Jonbenet Limon had two goals and five assists in her senior year and provided a steady presence at the midfield position.
Spree-Kolos will go on to continue her soccer and academic career at NAIA Our Lady of the Lake University, Spencer will play soccer at Division I Grambling State University and Limon will play at Division II West Virginia Wesleyan.
