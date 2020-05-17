The following softball fields are my favorite in the Victoria Advocate’s coverage area.
1. Weimar Softball Field
The Weimar softball field, just like the town’s high school baseball field, is a great place to watch a game. The town has a rich history on the field and it shows in its softball stadium.
The Ladycats have won five state championships, the most recent which came in 2014.
2. Hallettsville City Park
Hallettsville City Park is another great place to watch and cover softball. It’s a lovely stadium at a school that has started to build a culture of success.
The Lady Brahmas have reached three state tournaments, including last season in 2019, but have never won a state title. The team seemed to have another chance to make it to another state tournament this season before spring sports were cancelled.
3. Shiner Starplex
The Shiner Starplex is the home field for the Shiner St. Paul Cardinals.
The complex was built in 2002 and has a great draw for regional playoff games as I mentioned last week. The softball field is fully turf which is also a big appeal.
Shiner St. Paul has 14 state titles in school history.
4. El Campo’s Legacy Fields
El Campo’s softball fields is part of its baseball and softball complex. The complex is always clean and offers visitors everything they need.
It is home to the Ladybirds, and while the team has no state championships to date, they have become known as a very successful program.
5. Beeville’s John R. Beasley Sports Complex
Beeville’s John R. Beasley softball complex is a great place place for anyone looking to get out and enjoy softball. The complex has a great field for the players as well as good amenities and stands for people watching.
Beeville has a legacy of success in its softball program, while the Lady Trojans have never won a state championship, they have made it to the state semifinal in both 2017 and 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.