1. Industrial wins state title.
Industrial won in straight sets (25-22, 25-21, 25-22) over Van Alstyne in the Class 3A State Final state final to clinch the first volleyball state championship in school history.
Kylann Griffith led the Cobras with 19 kills, 11 assists and 15 digs, she was named the Class 3A State Final MVP.
Lauren Williams had 17 assists, 12 digs, 6 kills and 2 blocks and Allie Eschenburg had 5 assists, 1 ace and 20 digs.
Industrial trailed in all three sets but made comeback efforts, including coming from eight points down in the third and final set.
2. West advances to regional quarterfinal.
Victoria West overcame Sharyland Pioneer in straight sets (25-22, 25-20, 25-11) in the area round of the Class 5A playoffs to advance to the regional quarterfinal.
It was a big win for the Warriors, who had reached the area round but lost each of the previous two seasons.
The Warriors were led by Piper Kallman, who had 16 assists, 1 block and 10 digs. Kia Willborn added 11 assists, 8 digs and 1 block and Rachel Goodwine had 2 blocks, 4 digs and 9 kills.
The Warriors trailed in both the first and second sets before coming back, they settled in in the third set, beating Sharyland Pioneer by 14 points to close things out.
The win extended the Warriors season and matched them up with Gregory Portland in the regional quarterfinal round.
3. Industrial defeats Goliad in regional final.
Industrial and Goliad met in the Class 3A regional tournament for the second straight year, and the rematch did not disappoint.
Goliad came out with a 25-22 win in the opening set to take an early lead before Industrial pulled off a comeback, winning the next three sets to advance to the state tournament for the second straight season.
Kylann Griffith had 20 digs, 15 kills, 16 assists and 1 ace in the match; Allie Eschenberg had 33 digs and 2 assists, Lauren Williams had 11 digs, 10 kills and 1 ace.
4. Flatonia downs Yorktown in bi-district.
Flatonia a four seed, downed Yorktown, a one seed, in four sets: 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-16, in a Class 2A Bi-District playoff round upset.
Yorktown came out winning the first set before Flatonia won the next three to pull off the upset.
Yorktown was forced to play without one of their best players when Katie Gwosdz went down with an injury in the first set.
5. Warriors beat Carroll in district play.
West sat atop District 30-5A going into a game with Corpus Christi Carroll late on in the district season.
The Warriors had the best record in district, but Carroll came into the matchup ranked No. 13 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll and both teams still had lots to play for.
West won the match in four sets: 21-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-11.
The Warriors were led by Kia Willborn, who had 11 digs, 17 assists and 4 kills; Piper Kallman, who had 7 digs, 15 assists and 9 kills; and Erin Reynolds, who had 7 digs, 7 kills, 1 block, 1 assist and 1 ace.
The win gave West a two-game cushion atop the district standings and helped secure the team a district championship later in the season.
