1. Titans clinch playoff berth with win over Carroll
The Victoria East boys soccer team clinched a playoff berth with a 6-0 win over Corpus Christi Carroll late in the District 30-5A schedule.
The team was led by Joe Aguirre and Lucas Chavez, who both had two goals. It was also the Titans 10th shutout of the season. The win gave East a spot in the playoffs with a week to go in the regular season.
2. West girls have memorable senior night
The Victoria West girls soccer team beat Corpus Christi Carroll 4-0 on senior night to give the team a much needed win to start off the second half of its district schedule.
Camila Salazar had two goals in the game while Kassandra Persinger added one goal and Sofia Verastequi also scored. Rianna Aguellez assisted on all four goal and Macey Franz had five saves.
The win kept West in third place in district and in a good position heading toward playoffs.
3. Spree-Kolos makes school history in win over Moody
Kyleigh Spree-Kolos became the first Victoria East player to score three goals in one half as the Lady Titans beat Moody 4-1 in district play.
Spree-Kolos scored her first goal seven minutes into the game and her second 10 minutes later before putting the cherry on top, scoring with 12 minutes remaining in the first half.
Chloe Spencer also added a goal in the game.
It was a bounce back performance for the Lady Titans as they were shutout in their previous game against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
4. Warriors down Carroll on senior night
Victoria West beat Corpus Christi Carroll 6-0 on its senior night.
It was a special game for Luis Rivas, the senior scored two goal on the night and for Steven Sepulveda, who scored his only goal of the season on a penalty late in the game.
Kase Eliot and Mateo Lauper also scored in the game.
It was an important win for the seniors and gave them a bright spot to look at.
5. East, West tie in rivalry game
In a tight matchup Victoria East and West tied in their first game against each other in the season.
Jonbenet Limon scored directly from a corner to start the scoring before Skylar Shaffer scored 10 minutes into the second half to tie things up.
The tie kept both teams in the thick of the playoff race heading into the second half of district. But it was a big result for West as it was only the sixth time the girls had not lost to East in the teams 19 total games they had played against each other.
