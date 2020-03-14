CUERO – Deveryck Mathis was determined to leave Gobbler Stadium with a new hat.
Cuero coach Dennis Remmers awards a hat to the member of the team who scores the most points at a meet.
“All week coach has been working me hard,” Mathis said. “I’ve just been working and planning on winning it. I was just trying my hardest.”
Mathis accomplished his goal by scoring 38 points to win boys high-point honors at the Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays on Saturday at Gobbler Stadium.
Mathis edged out teammate Beau Fournet, who was second with 35 points. The pair helped lead the Gobblers to the boys team title with 173 points.
“Last week at Goliad, Beau and him bet on who would have the most points,” Remmers said. “We have a coach’s buckethead hat that went to the high-point winner. Deveryck was a little upset about Beau getting it. He told Beau before we came out, ‘I’m going to get that trophy today.’ It’s a testament to those two guys and their competitiveness. It breeds to the team when you know here comes 75 points from two guys.”
Mathis won the 400-meter dash and long jump, finished second in the high jump and ran a leg on two winning relay teams.
“Yes, it’s always special to do it at home,” he said. “You get to shine in front of your own team and family.”
Fournet did his part by winning the 110-meter hurdles and finishing second in the 300 hurdles.
“I had a slow start, but I finished well,” he said of the 110 hurdles. “I’m definitely pleased. I have broken all my PRs this year. I feel very good.”
The Gobblers have only two seniors on the varsity, and have been improving weekly.
“Last year, we took some lumps, but you’re starting to see some results,” Remmers said. “They’re starting to mature and understand what it takes. Track season is one of ups and downs. It’s an ebb and flow. You might have a really good week and then turn around and not have a good week. You can’t live on your past accomplishments. It’s what happens now and what are you going to do about it.”
Golden goodbye
Cuero senior Te’Era Johnson is hoping her track and field career continues.
But she made sure to make her final appearance at the Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays a memorable one.
Johnson won the 100-meter hurdles to help the Lady Gobblers capture the team title with 182 points.
“I definitely love what I do,” Johnson said. “I wouldn’t be out here training if I didn’t. I’m just going to hope for the best and keep pushing.”
Johnson also plays softball and does her best to excel in both sports.
“I just try to practice as much as I can whenever I can,” she said, “and perform to the best of my ability on race day.”
Johnson has no idea if and when she will play either sport again after the UIL suspended athletic activities until at least March 29 as the result of the Coronavirus.
“It kind of hurts,” she said. “It’s not the way I want to end my senior year since I’ve been doing this for four years. I had the goal of going to regional and doing better than I did last year. But if this was my last meet today, I’m glad that I finished with a win.”
Keep on running
Calhoun’s Steve Johnson holds the school career rushing record.
But he also enjoys competing in track and field, and is certain it benefits him in football.
“I’ve always enjoyed track,” he said. “As time goes on and the heavier I need to get and the more the build I need to get to take all my hits for football, track’s a good way to keep me in shape.”
Johnson ran the 100-meter dash and a leg on the 400 and 800 relays at the Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays.
He doesn’t know when his next track meet will be, but plans to remain active.’
“This is a time when you’re either going to stay home and be lazy or you’re going to go out there and do extra work to make yourself better,” he said. “So it’s going to separate the weak from the strong.”
High school students, including ones from Yoakum, Calhoun and Cuero, competed in the Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays on Saturday in Cuero.
Yehyun Kim | ykim@vicad.com
Uncertainty abounds
Cuero was expecting 18 teams to participate in this year’s meet. But less than half those teams showed up.
Many pulled out after the UIL announced it would suspend athletic activities from Monday through at least March 29 because of the Coronavirus.
“We’re going to practice 2-3 times a week now that we don’t have meets,” Cuero’s Fournet said. “I’m trying to not let it mess with my mind set. I just want to keep on working and keep on getting better.”
Cuero girls coach Whitney Coles was happy with the way her team performed under the circumstances.
“I’m just proud of all of them,” she said. “They’re frustrated with the situation like everybody is. But I thought they came out and hammered down with everything we wanted to work on.”
Cuero’s Remmers is hoping the boys team gets the chance to compete again this season.
“It’s unnerving to not know what’s going to happen next,” he said. “No, we’re not going to run at New Braunfels Canyon next week. But after that, everything else is up in the air.
“Any preparation or workouts we do, what’s the next step we take?,” he added. “We’re almost taking it hour by hour and wondering what’s going to pop up next in an email to tell us the next step we’re going to take. That’s tough. Especially right now, when we were really hitting stride and starting to run well and jump well and starting to put up some big numbers.”
Following are results from the Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays in Cuero
