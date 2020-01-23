FRISCO – Jonathon Brooks, Conner Kestler and KeAon Griffin have something in common with Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes will be the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.
When Mahomes played high school football at Whitehouse, he won the Built Ford Tough High School Football Player of the Week Award in 2014.
Mahomes went on to win the Player of the Year award at the banquet, which was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Hallettsville’s Brooks, Calhoun’s Kestler and Victoria St. Joseph’s Griffin won the weekly award this season.
They were honored at the player of the year banquet held Saturday night at the Ford Center at the Star – the headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.
The players took a tour of the facility, received Cowboys jerseys with their high school numbers and other gear, before being introduced with a video highlight clip at the banquet, which featured Cowboys receiver Randall Cobb as the special guest.
Kestler, a senior, won the Class 5A award for his performance in a 57-27 win over San Antonio Southside.
Calhoun’s Conner Kestler @ConnerKestler honored at Ford Tough banquet. pic.twitter.com/IJkeZsMTFA— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 19, 2020
Kestler carried 25 times for 271 yards and five touchdowns, completed 3 of 4 passes for 93 yards and one touchdown, and threw for a two-point conversion.
“It was a great way to finish off my high school career,” Kestler said. “I had a lot of success. I wish we could have gone a little further, but we had a great year.”
Kestler was one of a number of quarterbacks at the banquet, but one of the few to run an option offense.
“It just shows that our offense can do the same things that other people can do,” he said. “It’s just in different ways.”
Griffin, a senior, won the private school award for his performance in a 46-12 playoff-clinching win over Cypress Christian.
St. Joseph’s KeAon Griffin honored at Ford Tough banquet. pic.twitter.com/mO15HMzxtp— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 19, 2020
Griffin rushed 17 times for 295 yards and three touchdowns, caught a 12-yard touchdown pass, returned an interception 64 yards for a touchdown, made seven tackles and had one pass breakup.
“The best thing about it, though, is it was my birthday the same day,” Griffin said. “I had to show off for my birthday. I wish I could play like that every game.”
Griffin and the Flyers went on to win their first playoff game since 2009.
“We were real happy when we made it to the playoffs and actually got to the second round,” he said. “I’m happy with everything I accomplished. I wouldn’t be here without God, my family and my coaches.”
Brooks, a junior, won the Class 3A award, for his performance in a 67-6 win over Taft.
Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks @2brookss honored at Ford Tough banquet. pic.twitter.com/7hQxnkdKB2— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 19, 2020
Brooks rushed seven times for 221 yards and four touchdowns, and caught one pass for 21 yards. He also returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown, deflected two passes, and had five tackles, including three for losses.
“It was great,” Brooks said. “It was an unreal moment. I give all the credit to my teammates and everybody that helped me get to that.”
Brooks helped lead a small Hallettsville squad to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
“Everybody got in the weight room and did their job during the summer and got where they needed to be to let us go four rounds in the playoffs this year,” he said. “Our team came together. Our offensive line really did its job this year and we just competed as a team and not as individuals.”
Kestler was recruited by Navy, but has signed to play baseball at Blinn College. He’ll look back fondly on his high school career.
“It was a great experience to work with other guys as a team,” Kestler said. “Baseball is not as much as a team sport as football is and it was just friendships that will last forever.”
Griffin is hoping to continue to play on the college level.
“It was actually a good year for me and my teammates,” he said. “Going from wide receiver to running back was a great move for me. I just went where my coach needed me, and I did what I needed to do.”
Brooks has already received an offer from Texas, and hopes to lead the Brahmas on another playoff run next season.
“A couple of people here rushed for 3,000 yards,” he said. “I’d like to be one of those people who do that and at least get over 50 touchdowns next year.”
