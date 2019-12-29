1. West in action against Corpus schools
Victoria West’s boys (6-11, 1-2) will be looking to bounce back after going 1-2 in the Mike Smith Classic last weekend, and with district in full swing, they will get a chance very quickly.
The girls for West will be looking to continue the success they had in the Brazosport Holiday Classic, where they went 2-1.
The Warriors face Corpus Christi Miller on New Year’s Eve in two early games that will be played at 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The Miller boys have two players averaging double-digit points on the season in Bryan Luis and Rahene Nedd. Andrew Body is leading the Buccaneers in rebounds and blocks.
The West girls will also play the Buccaneers and will try to continue their recent run of success.
2. East plays King as district starts back up
East is also coming off its own tournaments over the weekend. The boys (7-11, 1-10) went 1-2 in the Mike Smith Classic, and the girls (15-6, 4-1) went 2-1 in the Aggieland Classic.
The Titans will be up against Corpus Christi Carroll this Friday in a District 30-5A matchup.
The Warriors will try to correct their mistakes from the Mike Smith Classic and get back in a groove with a district-heavy schedule coming up.
The Lady Titans will also play Carroll. The Lady Tigers are 17-3 on the season and 5-0 in district. They are led by Kia Barron and Maya Simon, who are both averaging 18 points per game and 7 rebounds.
East will have to limit Carroll’s ability in the post if it hopes to come away with the victory.
3. East soccer begins season
Soccer season is officially here, and East will play two games this week to kick things off. The Lady Titans will play in the Wildcat Super Cup at Gregory-Portland on Friday and Saturday to start off their season. They come off a season in which they made it to the regional semifinal and will be trying to build on that success.
The boys made it to the area round last season and will be looking to take the next step this year. They will play in the Kerrville Tournament this weekend.
4. West soccer season heating up
The West boys and girls teams are coming off a year that they both made it to the bi-district round of the playoffs but not further. Both teams will be in action this week.
The girls will play at the Wildcat Super Tournament along with Victoria East and others such as Edinburg and Rockport-Fulton.
The boys will play in the Cane’s Southmost Classic in Laredo, mostly facing teams from the Valley.
5. St. Joseph and Bay City face off
St. Joseph is gearing up for the start of district, and the boys will have a chance to get back in action this week against Bay City. The Flyers have just two games to go before the start of Class 5A, District 6 play and will be trying to sort out the rest of the kinks before the important games start.
Bay City is already in the thick of district and will use the game to keep its legs fresh after playing in the Bay City Classic Tourney last weekend.
