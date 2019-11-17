1. West takes hot streak into area round
The Warriors (7-4) defeated La Joya Palmview (7-4) 44-7 on Friday in the bi-district round of the playoffs to advance to the area round. Tyvon Hardrick ran for 216 yards in the win along with four touchdowns, and Donovan Harris ran for 82 yards and a touchdown while also passing for 122 yards and a score. Chase Patek had 66 yards receiving and a touchdown catch.
The win puts Victoria West into the area round of the playoffs, where the team will face San Antonio Harlan (11-0).
Harlan is undefeated on the season, and quarterback Kannon Williams has thrown for over 1,000 yards on the season, while running back AJ McDade has over 1,000 yards rushing.
If West is to continue its six-game win streak, the Warriors will need to keep up the steady diet of the run game and depend on their strong defense to keep things going.
2. Industrial volleyball reaches state tournament
Industrial (34-11) defeated Goliad in four sets last Friday in the Region IV-3A final to advance to the UIL Class 3A state semifinal.
It was the second year in a row that the two teams faced off in the regional final and the second year in a row that Industrial prevailed to advance to the state tournament.
Kylan Griffith led the way for the Cobras with 20 digs, 16 assists, 15 kills and one ace, while Lauren Williams added 11 digs, 10 kills and 28 assists.
The Cobras will travel to Garland this week, where they will face Bushland in the state semifinal game Thursday at 11 a.m. A win would place Industrial in the state championship game Saturday.
3. Calhoun faces off against Boerne Champion
The Sandcrabs (9-2) steamrolled over Mission Sharyland 70-14 in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Steve Johnson rushed for 181 yards on the night and had three touchdowns, Jarius Stewart had 123 yards and two touchdowns, Conner Kestler had 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns to go with 27 yards passing and Eron Lozano had 73 yards rushing and a touchdown and 27 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Up next for Calhoun is Boerne Champion (10-1). The Chargers are led by senior quarterback Luke Boyers, who has thrown for 921 yards and seven touchdowns to go with 459 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.
Tamari Jenkins is also a big part of the offense and has rushed for 729 yards and eight touchdowns this season.
Calhoun will rely on its triple option once in the area round and will be looking to get to the regional quarterfinals for the second straight season.
4. Remi Parker
Norwich University’s Remi Parker wrapped up her freshman season Saturday at the NCAA Division III New England Regionals in Brunswick, Maine.
Parker, a Calhoun graduate, finished 124th with a time of 23:50.6 on the 8K course.
Parker was Norwich’s top women’s finisher in every race this season.
5. Flyers party like it’s 2009
KeAon Griffin followed up a Ford Tough award-winning performance with another special game last Friday as he helped lead St. Joseph to its first playoff win in a decade.
The Flyers won a tight game 24-21 over San Antonio Holy Cross. Griffin scored the final touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter to give the Flyers a late lead and help seal the game.
Griffin finished the night with 257 yards rushing and three touchdowns, while J’Den Miller finished the night 3-6 for 39 yards.
The Flyers will play Houston Second Baptist this week in the TAPPS regional round of the playoffs.
St. Joseph will look for another big game from Griffin while relying on their solid defense to slow down the Second Baptist attack.
