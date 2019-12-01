1. Refugio seals win on last-second field goal
The Bobcats (13-0) advanced to the Class 2A-Division I quarterfinals with a 45-43 win over Shiner (12-1) last Friday.
Refugio secured the victory on a 35-yard field goal with just 5 seconds remaining in the game. Austin Ochoa ended the night with 352 yards passing, 163 yards rushing and 5 total touchdowns, while Jordan Kelley had 188 yards receiving. Donyai Taylor rushed for 285 yards in the Shiner loss.
Next for Refugio is Holland. The Hornets are 14-0 on the season and boast an offense that averages over 50 points a game. They come off a 26-0 win over Mason in the regional round of the playoffs.
The Shorthorns will need their explosive offense to show up once again to get a win in the quarterfinals.
2. Private schools get a rematch in TAPPS final
Shiner St. Paul and Hallettsville Sacred Heart will meet this Saturday in the TAPPS Division IV championship game.
St. Paul comes off a 41-14 victory over Lake Country Christian in the semifinals. The Cardinals are 9-3 on the season and have won six straight games.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart faced Muenster Sacred Heart in its semifinal game and didn’t allow a single point, winning 29-0 to make it to the championship game.
The Indians are 7-5 on the season and have won four straight games.
The two teams faced earlier in the season, and St. Paul came out on top 21-14.
St. Paul will look to continue its success against the Indians, while the Indians will try to build on their strong second half of the season and good defensive display against Muenster.
3. Ganado meets East Bernard for second time this season
Ganado (10-3) advanced to the Class 3A, Division II quarterfinals after a 28-14 win over Poth in the regional round of the playoffs.
Freshman quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero led the way for the Indians in the game. Guerrero finished with 128 yards passing, 183 yards rushing and four total touchdowns. Sophmore receiver Riley Hurt also played a big role, catching seven passes for 128 yards.
Defensively, Erik Alvarez had nine tackles, while Cameron Bates had six tackles and three tackles for loss. Louis Olvera had an interception and Ethan Guerra had a blocked punt in the game.
The win secures a game against East Bernard, a District 14-3A, Division II opponent.
The Brahmas beat the Indians when the two teams faced off this season 27-14 and were led by efforts from sophmore quarterback Dallas Novicke, who finished the game with 107 yards passing and four total touchdowns.
East Bernard is undefeated on the season, but this is a game between two teams that know each other very well, and Ganado players are excited for a rematch.
4. Industrial’s strong season comes to a close
The Cobras (11-2) made it to the regional round of the Class 3A, Division I playoffs but were unable to overcome Columbus, falling 34-28. It was a thrilling game that came down to the final possession, but ultimately the Cobras could not pull out a victory.
Blayne Moreland had 142 yards rushing in the game, while Karston Wimblerly ran for 92 yards and passed for 80 yards and had two total touchdowns.
The loss brings Industrial’s strong season to an end. The Cobras won a District 14-3A, Division I championship this season and will look to take their success into 2020.
5. East girls start up district schedule
Basketball has been up and running for a couple of weeks now, and Victoria East is already to the start of its district schedule. The Lady Titans go into District with a 9-3 overall record and will face Calhoun on Tuesday.
Leiliani Wimbish-Gay is an important part of the East team, as are Brandalyn Rice and Zakari Perry.
East will go into district looking to build on its strong non-district record and challenge for a top spot in District 30-5A.
