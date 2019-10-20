Victoria West gaining momentum
The Warriors (3-4, 3-2) garnered their second straight District 15-5A, Division I victory last week in a game against Corpus Christi King. West ran the ball well in the game and ended with 472 yards on the ground.
Tyvon Hardrick ran for 172 yards in the game, while Donovan Harris added 139 yards on the ground and 38 through the air. La’Trell Barfield had 73 yards rushing and 32 yards receiving.
The Warriors held King to under 200 total yards of offense and held a team to two scores or fewer for the second straight week.
West will face Flour Bluff this week. The Hornets come off a gut-wrenching loss to Corpus Christi Miller where the team did not trail once until there were 22 seconds left in the game. Flour Bluff will be looking get back on track this week.
The Warriors will once again need to have success on the ground if they are to continue their win streak and will count on Hardrick and Harris as well as Jonathan Buckner and Chase Patek to carry the rushing load.
Titans focused on turnaround
The Titans (3-5, 3-3) are in the midst of a two-game losing streak after a 42-6 loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial last Friday.
East was held to under 150 yards of total offense in the game. Latavian Johnson had 48 yards on the ground and only six yards through the air, Alan Jiminez rushed for 37 yards and William Garley only touched the ball four times for 12 yards on the ground.
The Titans also committed 12 penalties in the game, costing the team 90 yards.
This week, East will go up against Corpus Christi Ray (2-5, 1-4). The Texans are coming off a 27-21 loss and have lost four straight district games.
East will need a stronger run game and a better performance on defense if they are to defeat the Texans but the Titans have the talent to turn things around.
West volleyball one win away from district title
Victoria West continued its unbeaten run in District 30-5A and is now 13-0 in district play with a 31-7 overall record.
The Warriors’ success has catapulted them into the TGCA poll, where the team is currently ranked No. 17 in the state.
West faced Corpus Christi Miller last Friday and beat the Lady Buccaneers in three sets: 25-8, 25-9, 25-7. Piper Kallman had 15 assists in the game to go along with seven kills, four digs and three aces; Madyson Dybala added eight digs and an assist; and Rachel Goodwine had six kills, two digs and one block in the victory.
The Warriors will face off against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Tuesday and have a chance to clinch a Division 30-5A title with a win over the Eagles.
West will then play against Moody on Friday at home.
Falls City soaring
The Beavers (6-1, 2-0) remained undefeated in district after a 63-14 win over the Runge Yellowjackets. Brady Lyssy provided 176 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries, while Darren Lopez rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Jaxson Pipes had a good game throwing the ball, going 7-11 for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Falls City ended the night with 454 rushing yards in total.
On defense, Falls City compiled six sacks in the game, with junior Alex Hofauer getting to the quarterback three times on his own. They also caused two turnovers, and Sophmore Cole Thomas came up with an interception.
This week, the Beavers will be up against Charlotte. The Trojans are 5-2 and 1-1 in district and come off a 38-0 win over Pettus. Falls City will look to remain No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division II Dave Campbell rankings.
Beeville having success under Soza
Beeville is in search of an undefeated season after an 8-0 start with a 2-0 district record. The Trojans kept those hopes alive with a 27-3 win over Gonzales last week in a game where the Beeville defense shone.
Kameron Gipson recorded 13 tackles in the game, including three tackles for loss while Caleb Bozant had an interception.
Seth Gomez had a good performance for the Trojans, throwing for 210 yards and a touchdown, while Gabriel Carranco and Jalen Spicer each had over 100 yards receiving. The Trojans also had over 200 yards rushing in the game.
Beeville faces a tough task this week when they face Boerne, who beat Pleasenton 41-7 last Friday. This may be the hardest game Beeville faces in the regular season, and the Trojans will need strong games again from both Gomez and the running game.
