1. Refugio, Shiner meet in battle of undefeated
Refugio (12-0) and Shiner (12-0) have seemed to be on a collision course all year.
The two have been ranked as top teams in the state throughout the season. Refugio marched through its schedule and hadn’t had a close game outside of Mart until last week in the area round of the playoffs.
The Bobcats were tied at halftime with Thorndale but reeled off 29 straight points in the second half to move on.
Shiner similarly has bulldozed over opponents this season. The team’s closest game came against Industrial, where the Comanches won by 26 points.
The Comanches did not face a stiff test in the second round of the playoffs and won 55-0 over Hearne.
Now Shiner and Refugio meet in the third round of the playoffs for the second straight season.
2. West, Calhoun seasons come to an end
Victoria West and Calhoun had their seasons come to an end in the area round of the playoffs Friday.
The Warriors faced San Antonio Harlan and fell 34-14 in Class 5A, Division I.
Tyvon Hardrick finished the night with 130 yards rushing and in doing so became the Victoria city career rushing leader. Donovan Harris threw for 140 yards and ran for 34 and had two touchdowns in the game along with an interception.
Calhoun played Boerne - Champion and lost 42-32 in Class 5A, Division II.
Steve Johnson finished the night with 131 yards rushing and a touchdown while Conner Kestler ran for 61 yards and three touchdowns and added 61 yards in the air in his final high school football game.
Kade Kveton had eight tackles on the night and Dekyn Garcia recorded an interception.
3. Industrial volleyball returns home with a state trophy
The Cobras claimed their first state championship ever in volleyball on Saturday when they defeated Van Alstyne in three sets.
Industrial came into the matchup after defeating Bushland in the semifinal and kept things going to secure the Class 3A state championship.
Kylann Griffith had 19 kills, 11 assists and 15 digs in the match and was named the Class 3A state final MVP for her performance. Lauren Williams had kills, 17 assists, 12 digs and two blocks while Allie Eschenburg added five assists, one ace and 20 digs.
4. El Campo faces Liberty Hill
El Campo playing Beeville in the area round of the Class 4A, Division I playoffs was supposed to be a close game. But the Ricebirds had different plans.
El Campo (10-2) put up 35 points in the first half against Beeville (11-1) en route to a 49-13 victory to advance to the regional round of the playoffs.
Now with the win, the Ricebirds will face Liberty Hill.
The Panthers boast a potent running attack and have two running backs in Trey Seward and Blake Simpson, who have over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns on the year. They don’t throw the ball often and rely heavily on the run game.
5. Cobras to play Columbus in Alamodome
Industrial (11-1) kept its strong season alive on Friday as it defeated Marion 41-7 in the Class 3A, Division I area round of the playoffs.
Industrial scored points in every quarter and rode its balanced offense and a strong defensive display to the victory.
Now the Cobras will be up against 10-2 Columbus. The Cardinals have won seven straight games and come off a 21-16 win over Randolph in the area round of the playoffs.
Industrial will need to rely on its strong defense and balanced offense to lead the way when the teams meet at the Alamodome on Friday.
