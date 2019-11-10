1. Warriors get home playoff game
Victoria West (6-4) clinched the second seed in District 15-5A, Division I last week with a 22-7 win over Corpus Christi Ray (2-8). In the game, Tyvon Hardrick ran for 150 yards and Donovan Harris had 78 yards on the ground with two touchdowns.
With the win, the Warriors secured a home game in the first round of the playoffs, and they will face La Joya Palmview at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
The Lobos come into the game 7-3 on the season and finished third overall in District 16-5A, Division I.
West will rely on the running game, with Hardrick and Harris leading the way, and lean heavily on a defense that has helped lead the team during its five-game winning streak.
2. West volleyball has chance to advance to regional tournament
The Warriors volleyball team advanced to the regional quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs after a sweep of Mission Sharyland Pioneer in the area round.
Piper Kallman had 10 digs and 16 assists to go along with three kills in the area round, and Kia Willborn had eight digs and 11 assists. Rachel Goodwine led the team in kills with nine, while Erin Reynolds added eight.
Next up for West is Gregory-Portland on Tuesday in George West. The Wildcats are ranked No. 4 in the Class 5A TGCA volleyball poll and will be a formidable foe.
They are a senior-heavy team and are led by Colby Gonzalez, who leads the team in digs, kills and aces and is second on the team in blocks. Camryn Jones is another important player for the Wildcats and is second on the team in kills this season. Samantha Kuzma leads the team in assists and is their primary setter.
With a win, the Warriors would advance to the regional semifinals on Friday.
3. Area teams advance in volleyball playoffs
Victoria West is not the only area team that has made it this far in the playoffs. Goliad will face Santa Gertrudis on Monday, while Hallettsville and Schulenburg play Tuesday. The winners of those two matches will play each other Friday with a chance to go to the regional finals.
Industrial is also still in it and will play Poth on Monday.
4. Calhoun, Industrial, Shiner and Refugio clinch No. 1 seeds
Four area teams will go into the playoffs with a No. 1 seed this week.
Refugio (10-0) finished an undefeated regular season and clinched a No. 1 seed with a 53-14 win over Three Rivers last Friday. The Bobcats will face Brazos on Friday in the first round of the playoffs in Cureo.
Industrial (9-1) was taken to the wire for the second straight week but overcame Edna 20-14 to clinch a district championship last Friday. The Cobras will take on Hitchcock on Friday in Wharton for a chance to advance to the area round.
Shiner (10-0) secured an undefeated season and a No. 1 last week with a 63-6 win over Brazos. The Comanches, under first-year head coach Daniel Boedeker, will play Freer in Floresville on Thursday. The Comanches will be looking to advance to the area round and past to what could be a third-round matchup with Refugio.
Calhoun (8-2) went into last Friday’s game with Calallen needing a win to secure home field in the first round of the playoffs. The Sandcrabs got that win 17-6 and with it clinched a share of the district title and the No. 1 seed in the district. The Sandcrabs will face Sharyland on Friday at Port Lavaca Sandcrab Stadium.
5. Basketball season is underway in the Crossroads
Basketball is back, and the area had its first action last week. The Victoria West girls lost their first game 72-33 to San Antonio Veterans Memorial. The Warriors will play again this Tuesday at home against Alice.
The Warriors boys team will have its first action this week. They play away at San Antonio Cole on Tuesday in a scrimmage.
The Victoria East girls will face off against Fulshear on Tuesday, and the boys will open at Van Vleck on Friday.
