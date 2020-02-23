1. East faces district foe
The Victoria East girls basketball team easily outlasted Brownsville Veterans Memorial 62-44 on Friday in the Class 5A area round to advance to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
Brandalyn Rice led the way with 24 points for the Lady Titans while Leilani Wimbish-Gay scored 12 and Zakari Perry added eight.
It is the first regional quarterfinal appearance for the Lady Titans since 2016 and they will face a team that they know very well in Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
The two teams split games in district play. Veterans Memorial won the first game 80-61 but East returned the favor, winning 55-46 in the second matchup.
The game will be played 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sinton and the Lady Titans will have a chance to advance to the regional tournament with a win.
2. West ready for playoffs
The Victoria West boys basketball (15-16) team will play in its first playoff game since 2016 on Tuesday when it plays Laredo Martin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Warriors secured the fourth spot in District 30-5A and finished its district season with a 61-40 win to gain momentum heading into the playoffs.
Kevin Rankin and Omar Posada both had 17 points in the win over Moody while Jadyn Smith added 10 and Andrew Shelton added 11 points.
Laredo Martin has a balanced attack, which includes 5 players that average eight or more points.
The Tigers are led by Winder Vasquez who averages 17 points and four rebounds, Kevin Garcia who averages 16 points and eight rebounds and Dean Blondmonville who averages 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Warriors will need to control the glass and find a way to slow down the Tigers leading scorers if they are to advance to the area round.
3. Baseball season is here
The District 30-5A baseball schedule starts this week and both East and West will open their seasons.
East’s first game will be against Corpus Christi Carroll and the two teams will face off Tuesday at Riverside Park.
East will then travel to San Marcos over the weekend for a tournament.
West will play against Calhoun on Tuesday in Port Lavaca to start its district schedule and then will travel to Bishop for a tournament over the weekend.
4. Faith Academy off to state
The Faith Academy girls basketball team clinched a spot in the TAPPS 2A state tournament.
The Lady Cougars come off a dominant 47-18 win in the regional finals over Bryan St. Joseph.
Faith Kucera led the Lady Cougars with 14 points while Hannah Bazar had 13 and Jade Thomas had 10. It was close in the first quarter but then outscored Bryan 17-2 in the second to pull away.
Next up for Faith will be Austin Waldorf, they will play 6 p.m. Thursday in Waco.
5. Wrestling season at a close
The UIL State Wrestling Tournament occurred over the weekend, and a number of wrestlers from the crossroads competed in the tournament.
Victoria West sent Ethan Adcock to the tournament and he made it to the second round of the third-place brackets before his tournament came to a close.
Victoria East’s Hayley Montez season also came to an end in the third-place bracket.
Beeville’s Chasey Oglesby, Alisha Flores, Deundria Anderson and Mikaitlyn Anderson also competed but came up short of the medal stand.
