1. East soccer faces Calhoun to start district
Victoria East soccer will begin its District 30-5A schedule Tuesday as the Titans and Lady Titans play Calhoun at Memorial Stadium.
The East girls come into the matchup with a 5-3-1 record and the team went 2-1 last weekend at the Rattler Tournament in San Marcos.
The East boys (4-2) have also had success early on in the season, and will try to replicate that early in district.
2. West basketball plays Carroll
The Victoria West boys (8-13, 3-3) and girls (13-13, 4-4) will both be playing against Corpus Christi Carroll in games that could have major playoff implications.
The girls are coming off a 50-30 loss to Victoria East and will be looking to bounce back.
It’s important they do so as the Warriors are tied with Corpus Christi King for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 30-5A. Carroll has not dropped a district game on the season and will be a stern test.
The West boys and Carroll are currently tied for fourth place in district with 2-3 records. The winner of the game will take over the fourth spot on their own, and also holds the tiebreaker over the other team.
A win for West would bring the team a step closer to the playoffs just one season after winning only one district game.
3. West soccer opens district against Corpus schools
Victoria West soccer will also open District 30-5A play Tuesday and will play Corpus Christi Carroll.
The West girls went 4-0 over last weekend at the PNG Tournament and now have an overall record of 5-3-1. The girls come off a bi-district round appearance last season and will be trying to start the season off strong in hopes of gaining a high-seed in district.
The West boys have had a lot of turnover coming into this season, and the younger players will have to learn on the fly how to adjust to the speed of varsity play.
4. St. Joseph basketball continues district schedule
The St. Joseph boys and girls both won their district openers last week.
The girls took home a 50-47 win over Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy and the boys beat Incarnate Word 68-31.
Jozelyn Washington had 14 points and Taylor Hoeh had 13 points for the Lady Flyers, while KeAon Griffin had 26 points and J’Den Miller had 16 points.
The girls and boys will be back on the court this week against Laredo St. Augustine and Corpus Christi St. John Paul II.
5. West tennis back on the court
The Victoria West tennis team will have its first action of the year at the San Antonio East Central tournament.
The Warriors come off a bi-district appearance last fall.
Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at ttyre@vicad.com or @tylertyre.
