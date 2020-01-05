1. East, West clash in district showdown.
The Victoria East and Victoria West girls will play Friday at the West gym in a game with playoff implications for District 30-5A. The East girls play at home Tuesday against Corpus Christi King, and West plays at Corpus Christi Moody.
The winner of the game will get a bump in the district standings, while the loser will try to bounce back in a crowded field.
The Titans and Warriors boys will play as well. The Warriors had a gut-wrenching loss Friday in which they lost to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 57-47. The Warriors led 40-32 after three quarters, but were outscored 25-7 in the fourth.
The East boys lost 70-45 to Corpus Christi Carroll on Friday.
2. Victoria hosts invitational swim meet.
The VISD Aquatics Center will host an invitational swim meet Friday and Saturday.
The meet was originally set for November, but was rescheduled because of mechanical issues at the pool.
Victoria East and West will compete at the invitational as well as other area schools.
The invitational will serve as a prelim of sorts for the District 27-5A meet which will be held at the VISD Aquatics Center on Jan. 24.
3. East soccer meets Palacios
The Victoria East (3-0) boys will play Palacios (2-1) on Tuesday in preparation for the two teams’ upcoming district schedules.
Victoria East has started off the season undefeated with wins over Fort Worth Chisolm Trail, San Antonio Brennan and San Antonio Holmes. Palacios has recorded wins over Beeville and Ingleside, but lost 2-1 to Calhoun on Saturday.
4. Calhoun faces CCISD schools
Calhoun will face Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and Corpus Christi Moody this week in basketball.
The Sandcrabs come into the game after facing some troubles in District 30-5A, including a 82-52 loss to Corpus Christi Miller last week. They will try to get back on track in the second half of district.
The Sandies will also face Veterans Memorial and Moody.
5. West soccer travels for tournaments
Victoria West will travel for its soccer tournaments before they start District 30-5A play next week. The Warriors girls will play at the Cajun Classic in Port Neches, while the boys will travel to Dripping Springs.
The boys come off a loss to Brownsville Porter and will look to gain confidence going into district play. The girls will go up against Dayton and Port Arthur Memorial to start their tournament.
