1. Refugio back at State
For the 21st time in school history and the fourth time in the last five years, Refugio is headed back to the state championship game.
This comes after the Bobcats’ 29-21 win over San Augustine in the semifinal round of the Class 2A, Division I playoffs. Refugio was led by Austin Ochoa, who passed for 147 yards and ran for 34 more, and Ysidro Mascorro, who ran for 160 yards. Antwaan Gross had 6 receptions for 75 yards.
It will not be an easy task for the Bobcats to take home the state title. They will be up against undefeated Post.
The Antelopes are 15-0 on the season and come off a 35-7 win over Valley View in the semifinal. Ashton Jefferson ran for 117 yards in the game, while Slayden Pittman ran for 59 yards and three touchdowns.
Jefferson is the team’s workhorse and has rushed for 2,002 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Pittman has thrown only 81 times this season but has 22 touchdown passes. Pittman also has 5 rushing touchdowns, while both Taytem Thetford and Nathan McDaniel have double-digit rushing touchdowns this season.
To slow down Post, Refugio will have to prioritize stopping the run game, and the Bobcats will once again look for a strong game out of their explosive offense.
2. Falls City bows out in semifinals
Falls City’s strong season came to an end Friday night with a 28-8 loss to Mart in the Class 2A, Division II semifinals.
Mart came out strong, took a commanding lead in the first half and never looked back in the game. Mart finished the game with 281 yards rushing and no turnovers.
Brady Lyssy did all he could for Falls City, rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries, but ultimately saw his high school football career come to an end with the loss.
Grant Jendrusch rushed for 46 yards and Adam Lyssy had 28 yards receiving in the game.
The Beavers will lose some key players but also will return a strong team next season.
3. West boys begin district against Calhoun
The Victoria West boys basketball team will begin its district schedule this Tuesday with a game against Calhoun.
The Warriors are a young team and still learning early in the season, but with district now here, they will need to hit another level to have success.
The Sandcrabs are 0-1 in district after a 61-48 loss to Corpus Christi King last week and will be looking to turn things around against the Warriors.
4. Edna searching for new football coach
Robert Draper resigned as head football coach of Edna on Saturday after one season.
Draper took the job of head coach after two seasons as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator and helped lead Edna to an 8-4 record and an area-round berth in the playoffs.
With the resignation, the Cowboys will be looking for a candidate to build on and replicate Draper’s success.
5. The Advocate is taking all-area nominations
Nominations are being accepted for the 2019-2020 Victoria Advocate All-Area Volleyball and Football Teams. Coaches submitting nominations are asked to include the player’s name, position, grade classification and statistics. All-district teams are also needed and won’t be published until the season is over. Also, if you haven’t sent your all-district teams in yet, please do that as well.
Nominations may be submitted by email to sports@vicad.com or by fax at 361-574-1220.
Please plan to have these in by Dec. 30.
