1. East, West girls meet for second time on the court
Victoria East and West will play on Tuesday in the teams’ second meeting against each other this season.
The Victoria East girls topped West in the first meeting 50-30. Leilani Wimbish-Gay finished the game with 23 points while Giani Wimbish-Gay had 10 points. West did not have anyone in double figures, Ashley Giesalhart had 8 points and Dailynn Zarate had 6.
East comes into the matchup with a 12-3 District 30-5A record, while West has a district record of 9-6. There is not too much on the line for either team as both teams have clinched a playoff spot and are locked into their respective positions.
2. East, West boys game has playoff implications
The Victoria East and West boys basketball teams will also play on Tuesday. Victoria West has a District 30-5A record of 8-5 and East has a record of 2-11 in district.
In the first matchup West came out on top 49-38. Kevin Rankin has 19 points and Omar Posada chipped in with 16 points for the Warriors. Ethan White finished with 18 points and Ed Clay had 8.
The Warriors currently sit in the fourth spot in district and with a win would clinch a playoff berth. East are out of playoff contention but will be looking to get revenge after a loss the first time around.
3. St. Joseph earns district title
The St. Joseph boys finished up their regular season by winning the TAPPS District 6-5A championship. By winning the district championship the Flyers earned a first round bye in the playoffs and will have their first playoff game next week.
4. Warriors and Titans fight for district positioning
Victoria East and West soccer will face off Tuesday at Memorial stadium. Victoria East girls soccer is 3-1-3 in District 30-5A on the season while West is 3-2-2. East sits in third place in district and West is in fourth.
A win for East would put two games between the Titans and Warriors while a win for West would put the two teams in a tie for third.
The Lady Titans are 6-1 in district and sit in second place, behind only Veterans Memorial. They will be looking to continue their hot start to district while the Warriors will be looking to get back on track after losing to Veterans Memorial last Tuesday.
5. Faith Academy
The Faith Academy boys secured a district 5-2A championship last week. Faith finished above Shiner St. Paul in district and earned a first round bye in the playoffs. The team will have its first playoff game next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.