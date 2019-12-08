1. St. Paul returns home with another state title
The Cardinals claimed their second TAPPS Division IV Title in a row and third in four years with a 20-16 win over Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
Sacred Heart went into halftime with a 10-7 lead and led 16-14 late in the fourth quarter, but St. Paul scored with just over a minute remaining to give the Cardinals the victory.
St. Paul was led by Kakery Johnson, who ran for 91 yards and three touchdowns in the game, and Kai Giese had 33 yards on the ground.
2. Falls City advances
Falls City got a hard-fought 35-28 win over Bremond in the Class 2A, Division II quarterfinal round.
Brady Lyssy put Falls City on his back and led the team with 356 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns, while Grant Jendrusch ran for 23 yards.
The Beavers overcame a 14-7 halftime deficit, scoring 28 points in the second half to take the victory.
Now into the semifinals, Falls City will take on Mart (11-3) this week. The Panthers are winners of nine straight, with the team’s last loss coming against Refugio in week five.
Mart comes off a dominating 53-7 victory over Meunster in the quarterfinals and will be looking to continue its success.
Falls City will depend on Lyssy once again to lead the team and lead on a strong defense that has helped carry the team this far.
3. Refugio dominates
Refugio was looking to avoid a hangover Thursday against Holland after a last second 45-43 victory over Shiner in the Class 2A, Division I regional round.
The Bobcats showed no ill effects in the quarterfinal and beat Holland 49-12 to advance to the semifinals.
Austin Ochoa threw for 212 yards and added 59 yards on the ground, while Antwaan Gross had 177 yards receiving. Naaji Gadsden had 53 yards rushing, and Jordan Kelley had 42 yards.
Refugio will play San Augustine this week in the semifinals.
The Wolves are undefeated on the season at 14-0 and come into the game after defeating Groverton 48-28 in the quarterfinals.
San Augustine is led by junior running back Kevorian Barnes, who has 1920 yards and 28 touchdowns on the season. Quarterback Jayden Hicks also is a big contributor and has 1836 yards passing, 787 yards rushing and 44 total touchdowns.
Refugio will depend on a secondary that had two interceptions in its past games and another strong game from the passing attack.
4. Hallettsville’s season comes to end
The Brahmas’ strong season came to an end Friday night in a 48-25 loss to Columbus.
The Brahmas were unable to stop Columbus running back Tyree Simick, who ended the night with 288 yards rushing.
Jonathan Brooks had 106 yards rushing in the game and three touchdowns. Lane Linhart had 120 yards passing and 20 yards rushing.
With the loss, Hallettsville’s season ends at 11-3. The Brahmas will take a successful team into next season, including the return of Brooks in the backfield.
5. West girls play home district opener
The Warriors will play their first district home game Tuesday against Corpus Christi King.
West comes off a 64-33 loss to Corpus Christi Carroll in its first district game and will be looking to get back on track in its home district opener. The Warriors are led by Ashley Giesalhart and Aaliyah Castillo, and although they are a young team, they will try to continue to develop chemistry throughout the season.
