1. Refugio returns home as state champions
The Bobcats achieved a come-from- behind victory Wednesday to top Post 28-7 in the Class 2A, Division I state final.
Battling injury, Austin Ochoa was the driving force of the offense. The senior quarterback finished with 207 passing yards, 1-8 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
The win gives Refugio two state titles in the past four years and five state titles overall. After the game, Refugio head coach Jason Herring called his job “the best in the state” and gave all of the credit to his players and coaches.
The Bobcats will be tasked with replacing a number of key players next year, especially with Ochoa and Ysidro Mascorro departing, but they will look to continue their strong performances from past seasons.
2. West finds identity going into Mike Smith Classic
The Warriors have had an up-and-down start to the season, and it’s been highlighted in their last two games.
Victoria West (5-9, 1-1) had a dominating start to district, topping Calhoun 70-42.
It was a strong night overall for the Warriors, who utilized a full-court press and were able to create many turnovers and play on the break, where the team thrives.
Kevin Rankin led the way in the game with 27 points, while La’Trell Barfield and Omar Posada each chipped in with 13.
Then the Warriors faced defending district champs Corpus Christi Ray. The Warriors dropped the game 76-58 and allowed Texans point guard Ryan Nurenburg to score 33, while Cole Dennis also scored 20 for Ray.
Rankin was the bright spot again for West. He finished with 26, but the Warriors were not able to have the same impact defensively as they did against Calhoun.
With the Mike Smith Classic coming Friday and Saturday, West will be looking to continue to find its identity and build with more district play upcoming.
3. East confident with tourney up next
The Titans are on a high after defeating Moody 44-42 in an overtime District 30-5A game.
The Titans used 12 points from Jayden Kueker and 16 from Ed Clay to lead the way and held Moody’s Javion Johnson to just 14 points in the game.
East (6-9, 1-1) now will look to carry its confidence into the Mike Smith Classic on Friday and Saturday.
The Titans are slated to face off against Austin High and Sealy on Friday before Kerrville Tivy on Saturday. East will be looking to continue its strong play before heading back to its district schedule.
4. East and West girls hit the road for tournaments
Victoria East and West will be on the road after Christmas for away tournaments.
The Lady Titans (14-5, 4-1) will play in the Aggieland Classic in College Station and will try to replicate their success from early district play.
That strong play culminated in a 78-50 District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi Moody on Friday in which Brandlyn Rice and Leilani Wimbish-Gay each scored 16 points and Hannah Tyler scored 14.
The Warriors will also be looking to continue their strong play heading into this week. In their last game against Corpus Christi Ray, the Warriors won 48-33. Ashley Giesalhart scored 14, while Aliza Scott had 10 points in the win.
West will travel to Brazoswood High School after Christmas for the Brazosport Tournament and will look to continue their hot streak, which has led to wins in three of the team’s first four district games.
5. St. Joseph gearing up for home tournament
The Lady Flyers are preparing for their home St. Joseph Tournament after Christmas.
The tournament is a final tune-up before St. Joseph jumps into its district schedule, preparing for the rest of the year.
Jozelyn Washington has been the team’s leading scorer thus far, averaging over 18 points a game, while Maiya Tillman and Taylor Foeh are both averaging 9 points a game.
The Lady Flyers are 13-5 on the season and will look to continue their success in the tournament.
