1. Area team’s open softball practice
Area teams opened softball practice as the season gets closer. Scrimmages will start this week for some teams.
Victoria West will play its first scrimmage Saturday against Sugar Land High. Victoria East will have its first scrimmage next week. Others that have their first scrimmage Saturday include Hallettsville and Weimar.
West made the bi-district round of the playoffs last year, the teams first playoff berth since 2012. Hallettsville made the state tournament, losing to Emory Rains in the final.
2. West basketball on fire
The Victoria West boys basketball is on a roll in district and has now won five straight District 30-5A games. The Warriors sit in fourth place in district with a 6-3 record and a 11-13 record overall and are two games behind Corpus Christi Miller for third place.
West will face a tough task this week, as the team travels to Corpus Christi on Tuesday to take on Corpus Christi Ray. The Texans sit in first place in district with a 10-0 record and are 22-5 overall. West will then take on Miller (20-5, 8-2) at home on Friday in a game that is important to both sides in the battle for third place in district.
3. East in second place in district
The Victoria East girls basketball have continued their strong season with a win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial last Friday to move into a tie for second place in the district standings.
The Lady Titans now have a 10-2 record in district and will look to continue their success this week when they take on Corpus Christi Moody.
Moody currently sits in last place in district with a 2-7 record, but the Lady Titans must make sure not to fall into a trap game where they underestimate their opponent.
4. Victoria hosts wrestling meet
Victoria will host a wrestling match this week as East and West will face off against Beeville on Wednesday.
The match will take place at 6 p.m. at the District Event Center gym.
It will serve as a warmup for East and West as they prepare for the district meet next week in Corpus Christi.
5. Ranked teams meet in district action
It’s a battle of ranked teams this week as Faith Academy will travel to Shiner to take on Shiner St. Paul on Saturday.
The Faith Academy boys are ranked No. 7 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 2A private school rankings while St. Paul is ranked No. 8.
Faith Academy boys are 18-8 on the season while St. Paul is 8-5.
Both girls teams are also ranked. St. Paul girls are ranked No. 4 and are 8-3 on the season while Faith Academy is ranked No. 9 and is 14-10 on the season.
