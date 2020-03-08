1. East, West compete at home tournament
Victoria East and Victoria West will both compete at the VISD Tournament from Thursday to Saturday.
East goes into the tournament looking to get back on track. Since winning its opening district game against Corpus Christi Ray, the Titans have lost four of five with their lone win during the Comal Tournament coming against Antonian Prep.
East will play Corpus Christi Miller to start the week in a District 30-5A matchup before the tournament.
East will play Sinton, Ingelside, Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland at the tournament.
West rebounded last week after losing its first district game to Corpus Christi King by winning two games at the Floresville Tournament.
The Warriors will not play before the tournament this week and will play St. Joseph, Tuloso-Midway, Corpus Christi Carroll and Yoakum during tournament play.
2. District soccer season winding down
With the last week of district soccer here, East and West will meet one more time on the field when the two will face off in the last district game of the season Friday
The Victoria East girls soccer team (16-4-2, 11-1-1) clinched second place in District 30-5A with a win over Corpus Christi Carroll on Friday.
Chloe Spencer had a hat trick in the game, Kyleigh Spree-Kolos had two goals and Lauren Vahalik also had a goal to secure the win.
The East boys (14-4-3, 9-2-3) clinched a playoff spot with a win over Carroll on Friday as well. Lucas Chavez and Joe Aguirre each scored twice for the Titans while Caden Allen and Devin Cantu also scored for East.
The Victoria West boys (4-8-2 in District 30-5A) are out of the playoffs, while the girls are still fighting to stay alive going into the last week of the season.
The Warriors will play Corpus Christi Moody on Monday and East will play Corpus Christi King.
3. Warriors golf on a roll
The Victoria West took home first place at the District Preview Golf Tournament that was at The Club at Colony Creek over the weekend.
The Warriors shot a season low 624 over the 36 holes.
Jared Lofland won the individual prize at the tournament, finishing in first by shooting 74 and 76 over the two days. Jude Stehling won second-place at the tournament by shooting 78 and 75 over the two days.
4. Powerlifters advance to state meet
A number of area lifters made it to the girls state powerlifting tournament which will be March 20 and 21.
Included in qualifiers on the girls side include Kaci Rael from St. Joseph, Amidy Moreno and Desiree Gonzales from Beeville among others.
5. Basketball season at an end
Last week marked the end of the Advocate’s coverage of basketball this season.
The Weimar boys fell in the semifinals of the Class 2A regional tournament 55-54 to San Saba and Waelder lost 62-58 to La Poyner.
The Schulenburg girls basketball team made it to the Class 3A state semifinal before losing to Shallowater 61-26.
