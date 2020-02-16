1. St. Joseph hopes for playoff run
The St. Joseph girls and boys basketball teams will both host playoff matchups at the Flyer Dome on Tuesday.
The Flyers will play host to Fort Bend Christian.
The St. Joseph boys come off a District 6-5A championship and are currently ranked third in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A rankings.
The Flyers lost in the first round of the playoffs last season and will try to avoid bi-district losses in consecutive years.
The Lady Flyers will play Providence in the first round of the playoffs.
St. Joseph comes into the game ranked No. 5 in the TABC Class 5A playoffs. The Lady Flyers are led by senior Jozelyn Washington, who is averaging 16.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game, all of which lead the team.
Maiya Tillman and Taylor Foeh are also key contributors. Tillman leads the team in assists and steals while Foeh almost averages double digit points per game.
2. Swimming season comes to a close
The UIL Swimming & Diving State Meet was occurred over the weekend and two area swimmers took part in the competition.
Vivian Shepard, of Victoria West, finished 10th overall in the 100-yard breaststroke and came in 16th in the 200-yard individual medley.
Shepard, a junior, finished with times of 1:06.92 in the breaststroke and 2:13.57 in the individual medley.
Hallettsville’s Callie Edmonds finished 20th in the 100-yard backstroke and 22nd in the 100-yard freestyle.
Edmonds, a sophmore, finished with times of 1:02.25 in the 100 backstroke and 55.67 in the 100 freestyle.
Both swimmers were making their first appearance at the state meet and will have a chance to get back to Austin next season.
3. UHV hosts golf tournament
The UHV women’s and men’s golf teams are competing in the final round of the Claud Jacobs Invitational on Monday.
The tournament started Sunday and runs through Monday. After one day, the UHV women sat in second place behind Texas Wesleyan.
Leah Lerma and Jenna Alvardo both finished with rounds of 74 while Mia Lerma shot a 77 in the first round.
The UHV boys also sit in second behind Texas Wesleyan after two rounds. Ben Lake is tied for the lead individually and has shot 72 in both rounds, Ryan Morant is tied for third at one over par after a round of 70 and 75 on the first day of the tournament.
4. Softball season begins
Softball season is officially here and both Victoria teams will play in their first games of the season this week.
Victoria East will start its season on Tuesday. The Lady Titans will be on the road against Calallen. The team will then play in the Canyon/Steele Tournament over the weekend.
Victoria West will play its first game over the weekend as it will open the season at the College Station Tournament.
5. West closes out district before playoffs begin
The Victoria West boys basketball team will close out its District 30-5A schedule on Monday against Corpus Christi King.
The Warriors are locked into the fourth spot in district and the districts final playoff spot.
West split games last week, beating East on Tuesday before falling to Corpus Christi Carroll on Friday.
The loss to Carroll ended the hopes of the Warriors moving up to third in district and now the boys will try to gain momentum heading into the playoffs.
