1. Warriors back on track
Victoria West got back in the win column last week with a 50-6 win over Corpus Christi Carroll on Friday night. The Warriors prioritized the run game, and it led to Tyvon Hardrick rushing for 222 yards, Donovan Harris rushing for 120 yards and a team total of 423 yards on the ground.
Along with the running game, West also controlled the game on both sides. The Warriors forced three fumbles and recovered two along with stopping Carroll on fourth down on a number of occasions. Carroll was held to just 250 yards in the game.
West will play a Thursday game this week against Corpus Christi King. The Mustangs are 1-6 on the season and 1-4 in district, with the team’s lone win coming over Corpus Christi Ray.
The Warriors will look for another big performance from the defense and depend on Hardrick and Harris as well as Jonathan Buckner to handle the load running the ball on offense.
2. Victoria East falters
The Titans (3-4, 3-2) went into last Friday on a two-game winning streak, but it ended after a second half against Flour Bluff (5-1, 4-0) that saw East give up two onside kick recoveries and get outscored 35-14. Flour Bluff ended up winning the game 57-28 over the Titans.
Isaac Miles was a difference-maker for Flour Bluff and ended the game with 298 yards rushing, while for East, Alan Jimenez ran for 102 yards on 15 carries. Latavian Johnson ran for 64 yards rushing and 41 yards throwing.
Things won’t get any easier for the Titans this week as they face Veterans Memorial (5-1, 3-1). The Eagles’ lone loss on the season came to Flour Bluff, and they come off a 47-21 win over Corpus Christi Moody.
The Eagles are led by senior running back Kobe Piper, who has 381 yards and four touchdowns on the season, and sophmore receiver Cameron Delapena, who has 308 yards receiving and four touchdowns on the year.
East will need bigger games from Johnson and Jiminez and improved play on the defensive side of the ball if they are to turn around last week’s performance.
3. Calhoun runner looks for third district title
The District 30-5A cross country meet is this Friday, and Calhoun is leading the way with the favorite to take home first in the meet.
Emme Odonnell is the two-time reigning district champion and will be going for another when she runs Friday morning in Corpus Christi. For Victoria East, Isabella Roth will be a top contender in the meet as well, while Kailee Marques is Victoria West’s top runner.
On the boys’ side, Daniel Sanchez is Calhoun’s top runner, and Bryce Tomasek will challenge for the Titans.
4. West Tennis set for playoffs
Victoria West were not able to take home a district championship last week at the district tournament in Corpus Christi, but were able to clinch a playoff spot.
After falling in the tournament semi-finals, the Warriors were able to beat Corpus Christi Moody 10-8 in the third place match to secure the final playoff spot in district 30-5A.
The Warriors will face Tuloso Midway this Monday in the bi-district round of the playoffs. The two teams will play at 2 p.m. in Rockport for a chance to advance to the area round.
5. Industrial builds momentum after big win
The Cobras come into this week on a four-game win streak. With a 49-20 win over Yoakum on Friday, Industrial improved to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in district.
Karston Wimberly played a major role for Industrial in the win. The senior quarterback rushed for 218 yards and four touchdowns for the Cobras’ slot T offense. Blayen Moreland rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown as well. Industrial had over 400 yards rushing overall in the game while limiting Yoakum to only 174 yards on the ground.
Next up for the Cobras is Goliad. The Tigers have struggled this season and are currently 1-5 but come off a 28-19 win over Luling to open district. Running back Shaun Justice is a focal point in the Goliad offense and is the team’s leading rusher. If Industrial is to have success, the Cobras will have to stop Goliad’s rushing attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.