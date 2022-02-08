REFUGIO — Jordan Kelley has accomplished almost every goal during his athletic career at Refugio.
Kelley has captured all-state honors and won a state championship in football.
But Kelley has never been on a basketball team that has beaten Port Aransas.
“This year, I felt like it was our best chance,” Kelley said. “We came up short tonight. They’re a really good basketball team and we have a lot of things to improve on.”
The Bobcats couldn’t withstand a third-quarter cold spell and dropped a 53-47 District 31-2A decision to the Marlins on Tuesday night at the Refugio gym.
Port Aransas (22-9) improved to 10-0 in district and clinched the outright district championship. Refugio fell to 13-4 and 7-4 and district and needs a win at home Friday against Yorktown to finish in second place.
“I thought we played a pretty good first half,” said Refugio coach Eli Boxell. “We hit some shots. I thought we got after it defensively and gave them some fits in the first half. To hold those guys that low for four quarters is almost impossible. They just have too many shooters. When they get hot, at any given time any one of those five can hit it from the outside.”
The teams were tied at 27 at halftime. But after Antwaan Gross drove to the basket for a layup to start the third quarter, Refugio went 5 minutes and 55 seconds without scoring, and scored only two more points in the quarter.
The Marlins went on a 10-0 run and extended their lead to 11 points at the end of the quarter.
“The man-to-man defense of these guys are some of the best out there,” Boxell said. “Year-in and year-out Coach (Kristopher) Jones does a great job with his kids over there and they’re tough defensively.”
The Bobcats also hurt themselves by converting only 6 of 15 attempts from the free-throw line.
“In a big game with free throws, you can’t shoot less than 50 percent,” Boxell said. “The game’s going to come down to three or four points and if you shoot less than 50 percent from the free-throw line you’re usually going to be on the down end of that.”
Gross scored 20 points and Kelley scored 17 and each made three 3-pointers. But the rest of the Bobcats scored a total of 10 points.
“They start basketball when we start football, which is in August,” Kelley said. “Coach Boxell always tells us we’re going to have to hit some shots and tonight they didn’t fall in favor.”
Stefan Deason scored 16 points and Kris Jones added 13 to lead the Marlins.
“That’s what we know what we’re going to get from Port A,” Boxell said. “We’re always going to get a sound, fundamental team that is going to be great at shooting the ball. If they get hot, you can pack it up and go home.”
District 31-2A
Port Aransas 53, Refugio 47
Points: (PA) Adonis Rodriguez 7, Jayden Terrell 2, Kyler Spaeth 5, Stefan Deason 16, Sydney Herndon 4, Kris Jones 13, Miles Parsons 6. (R) Jordan Kelley 17, Antwaan Gross 20, Ty LaFrance 2, Hayden LaFrance 2, Kelan Brown 6.
Halftime: 27-27. 3-pointers: Jones 3, Rodriguez, Spaeth, Parsons, Kelley 3, Gross 3, Brown. Records: Port Aransas 22-9, 10-0; Refugio 13-4, 7-4.
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at
mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
