Victoria West coach Sandra Jimenez knew it would take her players some time to figure out their roles with only one full-time starter returning.
Jimenez’s first priority is to find a player to run the offense.
“I think that will happen,” Jimenez said. “I think the biggest thing we need to work out is the point guard position. Right now, I have Leilani (Lee-Green) and Dailynn (Zarate) basically running our point and that will continue to happen.”
Green and Zarate each scored nine points as the Warriors overcame some early struggles and captured a 36-26 win over El Campo in their home opener Tuesday night at the West gym.
“It was tough at the beginning,” Lee-Green said. “But we kept practicing together. Dailynn just came back from volleyball on Monday. We’re still practicing and learning as a team.”
West (1-1) dropped a 66-40 decision at San Antonio South San in its season opener, and had trouble getting good shots on offense early and trailed 13-11 at halftime.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Jimenez said. “But I was proud that they held it together and they did come around in the second half and the shots started going in.”
The Warriors took the lead for good by closing out the third quarter with a 10-0 run.
“We calmed down on offense and tried to run our plays and execute,” Lee-Green said. “The defense started playing better and we got our easy shots off.”
Bradejah Bradshaw scored 12 points to pace the Ladybirds (0-1), who never scored more than 10 points in a quarter.
“We battled hard,” said El Campo coach Jake Fenley. “We’ve got to be able to score better. We missed a lot of easy layups. I think that will come with game experience. It’s all kind of new to them.”
Along with Lee-Green and Zarate, Marleigh Gomez (12) and Brooke Henry (6) were the only players to score for West.
“We need to keep practicing, playing as a team and working together,” Lee-Green said.
Victoria West 36, El Campo 26
Points: (EC) Melanie Nunez 2, Bradejah Bradshawn 12, Abbie Stehling 4, Danashia Lloyd 2, Alyssa Mendez 5, Trinatee Roberts 1. (W) Dailynn Zarate 9, Leilani Lee-Green 9, Marleigh Gomez 12, Brooke Henry 6.
Halftime: El Campo 13-11. 3-pointers: Gomez, Zarate. Records: El Campo 0-1; West 1-1.
