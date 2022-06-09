When Bill Stafford lines up for the Texas Water Safari on Saturday, he will attempt to finish what is billed as the “World’s Toughest Boat Race” for his 30th straight year.

After this year's race, the Thomaston resident will have taken to the water a total of 31 times since 1982, with that year being the only time he didn’t finish the race.

However, Stafford, 65, who will be joined by his son Brandon in the boat, knows Father Time is undefeated.

“The motivation is to try to get there for that 30th time," said the elder Stafford, "because I know I don’t have very many more races left in this old body. It’s just about done."

The only other thing standing in the way of Stafford joining the elite company of paddlers who have finished the race 30 or more times is the low water levels along the San Marcos and Guadalupe Rivers, which makes it more challenging for the canoes to travel down the watercourse.

The low water levels throughout the two rivers can be credited to the drought that much of South Texas has been experiencing over the past few months.

In Hays County, where the race is set to begin, 84.82% of the land is listed as in a severe drought, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.

“This is going to be a really, really tough Texas Water Safari,” said Allen Spelce, president of the Texas Water Safari. “People are going to remember 2022 for years just because of how grueling this race is going to be.”

There are 154 teams signed up to compete in the 260-mile race, which stretches from the San Marcos River to Seadrift.

However, Spelce estimates that only 50-60% of the teams will cross the finish line due to the tough conditions.

“The racers are going to get their money’s worth this year,” Spelce said. "It’s gonna be a lot of work to get down to Seadrift. The teams have been spoiled for a couple years with pretty good water, so this year is gonna be a real eye-opener for those who raced last year."

Even the most experienced paddlers like Bill and Brandon Stafford face challenges when canoeing in low water levels.

“I’ve done races in the past with very low water levels, but it makes everything more difficult,” Stafford said. “When you have low water levels, the current wants to force you into the bank where all of the obstacles are at, all of the low hanging tree limbs, and all the down trees that you can normally pass.”

In some areas of the 260-mile course, the water will even get so low that paddlers will have to get out of their canoes and walk until they reach deeper areas.

The part of the race that worries Stafford the most is the ending near Tivoli, when paddlers begin to transition from paddling in river water to bay water.

“That last 7 or 8 miles across the bay, if the wind’s blowing, can probably be the hardest part of the race,” Stafford said. “Just making it to the finish line is an amazing accomplishment.”

Stafford predicts that he and his son will be in the water competing for around 55 hours, and make it to the end of the race at Swan Point Park in Seadrift sometime Monday afternoon.

Due to the difficulties that come with the low water levels and the enhanced pressure of completing 30 straight events, the Water Safari veteran is looking forward to paddling into Seadrift and finishing the course.

“It will be a big sigh of relief,” the elder Stafford said.