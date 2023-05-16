AUSTIN — The 2023 UIL Girls Golf State Tournaments wrapped up on Tuesday and three area athletes finished in the top-10.
Flatonia's Jordyn Ponewash placed sixth in the Class 2A State Tournament with a two-day total of 165.
Weimar's Taylor Smith placed ninth, shooting a 172 at the Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.
The Shiner girls placed fifth out of 12 teams with a total of 813. They were led by Chelsea Whiddon, who totaled a 197 to tie for 30th. Megan Winkenwerder ended five spots below her in 35th place.
Mason took home the team title in Class 2A with a 668 total, and Mason's Ainsley Burns took home the individual title.
The Class 3A state tournament was held at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin and Palacios’ Audrey Delgado placed seventh with a 164 total.
Goliad’s Abby Yanta tied for 22nd place after shooting a 178. She improved on her Day 1 total by 10 strokes.
Wall took home first place as a team in Class 3A and Katie Hart of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill placed first as an individual.