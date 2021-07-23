A-Team, Amigo and Draggin Up were tied for first place at the Lone Star Shootout as of 6 p.m. Friday.
The three teams all had two blue marlin releases for a total of 1500 points.
Quantified had 1400 points with four white marlin and six sailfish.
Vamanos had 1150 with one blue marlin, one white marlin and two sailfish.
Sashimi had 1050 with one blue marlin and three sailfish.
Eight teams were tied at 750 with one blue marlin each.
Three teams had 200 and True Story was last at 100 points.
In total the boats caught 17 blue marlin, seven white marlin and 14 sailfish.
