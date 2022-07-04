The road to the USA Gymnastics Championships in Des Moines, Iowa, has been a long one for Daizy Rickman.
After not being able to compete in last year's championships due to injuries, the 10-year-old came back with a bang, winning a gold medal in the age 9-10, level 8 trampoline division with a score of 58.000, and placing third in the level 8 double mini trampoline.
“I was nervous, I was shaking in the air,” Rickman said. “It felt really good to win because I didn’t get to go to (nationals) last year, since I broke my arm and dislocated my elbow.”
Two other Full Force gymnasts left nationals, which took place from June 20 to 26, with medals.
Kylie Ortiz, 13, earned a bronze medal in the age 13-14, level 10 trampoline division with a score of 129.154. She also placed seventh in the level 9 double mini trampoline.
“I was pretty nervous whenever I got to the competition, but I just knew that I had to try my best and work my hardest,” Ortiz said. “It was a big relief after I competed. I feel really happy that I did good, because last year's nationals I made it to finals, but then I fell on the blue and I got last. So, I’m glad that this year I did good.”
Caleigh Ganaway, 10, took home the silver medal in the age 11-12, level 8 trampoline division with a score of 59.766. She also placed fifth out of 64 on the level 8 double mini trampoline.
“It felt really good that I got top sixth out of a lot of people older than me,” Ganaway said. “There was a lot of focusing, and trying not to play around, especially before nationals.”
Her father and head coach, Chad Ganaway, has now gone 22 consecutive years where one of his gymnasts has won a gold medal at nationals.
“It always feels good when they do good,” he said. “They all work really hard, most of them come here directly after school to work two or three hours in the evening, so when they go to one of these national competitions and they are one of the best in the country, it just validates their work.”
Even though they are fresh off of a successful trip from Iowa, Chad Ganaway is already looking ahead to 2023’s competition.
“I usually give them about a week off after nationals to kind of regroup, but the training process pretty much starts right away,” he said. “These guys will have to start preparing for next year. They have to level up, they have new skills that they have to learn, and new routines.”
