University of Houston-Victoria men’s golf coach Garrett Adair today announced the signing of Roy Moya Jr. of Three Rivers to the men’s golf team beginning with the 2020-21 season. Moya is a transfer from Eastern Wyoming College.
Moya tied for second at the 2018 Class 2A UIL State Tournament posting scores of 75-71-146. He was a state qualifier all four years in high school.
He earned the team’s MVP honor all four years at Three Rivers and was the 2018 South Texas Player of the Year.
While at EWC his team won back-to-back regional titles, played in the National Junior College Athletic Association National Champions in Florida in 2019. He was also named all-region second team this past season.
“After spending two years away from Texas in the cold, snowy weather of Wyoming, I wanted somewhere close to home,” said Moya on his commitment to UHV. “I also wanted to work on my golf game and it just feels right at UHV. The coaches seem as eager to teach as I am to learn more about the game.”
Moya hopes to one day become a golf pro as well as teach others the game of golf.
