HAWKINS — A three-run second inning proved costly for the UHV on Saturday.
The three runs were all that Jarvis Christian College needed to claim a 3-1 victory over the Jaguars in a Red River Athletic Conference softball game.
UHV falls to 5-15 overall and 1-5 in conference, while Jarvis improves to 6-7 overall and 2-3 in conference.
Brianna Leon scored the Jaguars lone run in the first inning off a Jessalyn Burkett sac fly as the Jaguars were limited to four hits.
Cameron Cowan went 2-for-3, while Ashley Reyna and Marisa Mendoza each had one hit.
Cowan was tagged with the loss as she went the full six innings, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk, while striking out three.
UHV next plays a doubleheader against University of the Southwest at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Red River Athletic Conference
Jarvis Christian 3, UHV 1
UHV: 100 000 0 - 1 4 1
Jarvis Christian: 030 000 x - 3 9 1
W: Allie Gonzalez; L: Cameron Cowan. Highlights: (UHV) Cameron Cowan 6.0 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 3 SO, 2-for-3; Brianna Leon 1-for-4, R; Jessalyn Burkett 0-for-2, RBI; Ashley Reyna 1-for-3; Marisa Mendoza 1-for-1, 2 BB; Kaylle Acosta 0-for-2, BB; (JC) Allie Gonzalez 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 1-for-3, R; Rocio Barajas 2-for-4, RBI, R, 3B; Sierra Wooley 2-for-3, RBI; Graciella Becerra 1-for-3; Yvonne Hernandez 2-for-2, BB; Meagan Ybarra, 1-for-3, R. Records: UHV 5-15, 1-5; Jarvis Christian 6-7, 2-3
