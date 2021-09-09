BEEVILLE — Three all-state performers at A.C. Jones will be inducted into the Beeville Sports Hall of Fame.
Football player Brian Bonner, wrestler Matthew Silvas, and basketball player Lionel Vasquez are members of the Class of 2021.
During the last 18 years, 72 individuals and six teams from A.C. Jones, Lott-Canada and Coastal Bend College have been inducted.
Bonner led the Trojans to the 2001 regional playoffs before going on to play at TCU.
Silvas was a member of Beeville’s first wrestling team in 1997 and qualified for the state tournament. He won the 140-pound class district championship in 1999.
Vasquez made 66 3-pointers during his senior season, while averaging 26 points per game.
The inductees will be recognized during a pep rally Friday at the high school gym, and at halftime of Beeville’s game against Pearsall.
The induction banquet is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the high school.
