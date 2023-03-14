There wasn’t a day Jaden McCarter wasn’t trying to get better as a gymnast.
The Cuero sophomore competes for Full Force gym and spent months training for the USA Gymnastics Winter Classic.
“You take a lot of turns, and you definitely need to be here when it starts until it ends,” McCarter said. “You have to be here almost every day.”
The work of McCarter, along with gymnasts Kendall Helms and Caleigh Ganaway paid off, as all three medaled for the Full Force TNT team at the national competition, which was held in Daytona Beach, Florida March 3-5.
McCarter won a gold medal in level 9 double mini trampoline category and finished fifth overall in the level 10 trampoline.
“It felt really good, and I felt like I accomplished my goal to get top three,” McCarter said.
Caleigh Ganaway, a fifth grader at Crossroads Christian, finished first place in flight and third overall in level 8 double mini. She also won the silver medal in the level 9 trampoline.
“It felt really good, because when I won double mini, I was really happy because I had to do a new pass,” she said.
Helms, a freshman at Cuero, finished second place in flight and third overall in the level 8 trampoline.
“I was definitely nervous for tramp because the day before I had messed up on the whole mini, so I was nervous for that,” Helms said. “But it felt good (to medal), because I realized I can do it.”
Chad Ganaway, Caleigh Ganaway’s father and Full Force’s coach, was pleased with the way his girls performed on the national stage.
“It was awesome. We took three athletes and all three of them came home with a top-three medal,” he said. “It really just doesn't get a whole lot better than that. It was a really great competition and a great experience for them and myself.”