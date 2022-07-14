Once Amy Ohrt’s father first put her on a horse, she was hooked.
“I just love riding horses, and my dad has always competed in rodeos, and I liked to watch him so I started, worked up from there, and got to where I am today,” Ohrt said.
Today, she is a 17-year-old rising senior who is constantly traveling to compete in rodeos across the United States.
At the 2022 Texas High School Rodeo Association State Finals, which took place in Abilene from June 2 to 11, Ohrt placed fifth in the goat tying competition out of 100 girls. She also placed ninth in the pole bending competition.
“I just try to do my best, you really don’t know how you’re gonna do until you get there,” Ohrt said.
Just three days after the end of that competition, Ohrt traveled to the Youth Rodeo Association Finals in Edna. At this competition, she won the senior girls breakaway and was named the All-Around senior girl, winning a $20,000 horse trailer for the accomplishment.
“It feels really, really good because, hell if she wins, I win,” said her father, Tommy Ohrt. “That’s the way that I look at it, because I train most of the horses that she rides. I train them all from a colt up.”
On June 21, Ohrt also competed in the Best of the Best Rodeo in Gallup, N.M. Here she won the short round in the barrels, winning $3,500, and was second in the average.
"I love the adrenaline rush, seeing my friends all of the time, and I just like winning and having fun," Ohrt said about her recent string of rodeo competitions.
Sciba siblings win at 2022 NJHFR
Brother and sister duo Craig and Bella Sciba are world champions after winning at the 2022 National Junior High Finals Rodeo, which took place from June 19 to 25 in Perry, Ga.
Craig Sciba, 14, was named the World Champion Chute Dogger, he was a part of the World Champion Ribbon Team, and he was named the Boys All-Around Champion. His horse, Tag, also was awarded as the AQHA Horse of the year.
“It was amazing to win. I still haven’t really processed it because I didn’t think that I’d do as good as I did,” Craig Sciba said. “I put a lot of work into it, and I also have a really good horse that I’ve been riding forever, and that’s probably the best horse that I’ll ever ride.”
His younger sister, 13-year-old Bella Sciba, was the other half to the World Champion Ribbon Team.
“It was really cool,” she said. “I was super excited to win.”
Their mother, Mattea Sciba, was in attendance supporting them during their events.
“When Craig roped it quick, and Bella got the ribbon across, we knew that they had won, and then he had to leave to make his chute dogging run and he did what he needed to do,” she said. “Then we all got to celebrate after, so it was a real exciting night, and just fun to be a part of.”
