This year's Texas High School Coaching Association coaching school and convention will be online only due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Texas.
The convention, which was scheduled for July 19-21 in San Antonio, will follow a virtual format instead," the THSSCA announced Monday in a press release.
“We appreciate the Texas High School Coaches Association working for as long as they did to try to hold their conference in San Antonio” said Casandra Matej, President and CEO of Visit San Antonio. “This was not an easy decision for the association and its leadership, and we know from our decades-long relationship with THSCA how much they enjoy coming to our destination."
